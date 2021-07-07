Myriad applications

Freepik

A career in biotechnology offers scope not just for research but also to serve the country and humanity

Before the pandemic, the focus of biotechnology was on farming, making medicines for diseases and helping us lower our carbon footprint. But COVID-19 marked a shift in the industry as a cure was needed to bring the world out of a crisis. Research in this field over the past year has been directed towards developing vaccines to fight this global scourge.

While companies are working to create vaccines and treatments, the world needs more safe spaces in which testing can be carried out. This requires governments to tie up with the private sector. The true potential of biotechnology can be unleashed only if there are policies and a support system that helps increase the social, economic and environmental dividends of research.

Importance

In a post-COVID era, biotechnology will be a vital part of the industrial sector. The industry need to be strengthened and supported to ramp up its preparation in the health and hygiene sector. The prospects of new treatments and drugs always provide a positive ray of hope. Apart from this, it also helps fight global warming by providing safer alternatives to energy sources instead of using diminishing fossil fuels. The reduced emission of greenhouse gases will help build a more sustainable economy and society. In the field of agriculture, biotechnology helps produce more food in a smaller area and also organically.

With the National Education Policy also giving importance to biotechnology and research, this is the time to look at a career in the field. Not only will it satisfy those who want to get into research and innovation but also give one the satisfaction of serving the country and humanity at large.

The writer is CEO & Founder, Clensta International