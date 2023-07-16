A beginner’s guide to a career in aviation

July 16, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

Aviation is a multi-billion dollar job industry. Besides directly providing employment, it is also a huge indirect source of jobs, globally. While the industry may seem lucrative, it can be puzzling for a student to understand where to start and what is required to establish a successful career in the field.

Training and aptitude

It is always good to take up diploma or degree courses in the area in which you want to specialise. In India, options range from three-to-six-month certificate courses, one-year diplomas and three-to-four-year degree programmes. Apart from these qualifications, one should also develop soft skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and customer service. Among the various programmes are Certification In Ground Operations (six months); Certification In Aviation Retail and Hospitality (three months); Advanced Diploma in Aviation Management and Hospitality (one year); Corporate Flight Attendant Training (one year); MBA in Aviation Operations Training (two years) and BBA in Aviation Operations Training (three years). Freshers should ideally opt for the advanced diploma or the BBA, while the certifications courses are meant for professionals who want specific training and upskilling.

When selecting the institute, students should focus on quality training along with well-rounded learning; on-the-job training such as simulations and proxy environments; expertise of the faculty; placements and recruitments. If the institute is present in more than one location, it can offer students access to a wide network of jobs across India and even globally.

Benefits

Connections: Most aviation jobs also include travelling and working from a foreign location. A career in aviation, whether customer-facing or not, requires you to be at ease with a range of people. This is advantageous to people who looking to blur global boundaries.

Multilple roles: The sector offers a plethora of jobs across marketing, hospitality, engineering, and operations. You can get a job in the marketing and communications department of airports and airline companies, become an aeronautical engineer, an aircraft performance engineer, an airport manager, a flight operations manager, and so on.

Competitive salary: The industry is known to provide competitive salaries as it seeks to hire well-trained professionals. There are also lucrative perks such as travel and accommodation.

Myths

Unidimensional outlook: A myth about the sector is that it mainly offers jobs for pilots and flight attendants. This fails to take into consideration the many career paths such as air traffic controller, airport manager, aeronautical engineer and ground staff, to name a few. There is a need to increase awareness about the various career options.

Male-dominated: While there are more male pilots than women, India has the most number of female pilots in the world. This number has been increasing every year, as more women join the sector across various roles.

The author is Founder and Director, Myfledge Group of Institutes.