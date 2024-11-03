A 10-step guide to navigate the MBA journey

With the CAT being held later this month, many students are embarking on a journey towards an MBA degree. As the programme takes two years for completion, here are some tips to help them effectively navigate this time.

Set clear goals: Have goals for the next two years and break them down into term-wise objectives for better tracking. Reflect on your desired outcomes for each term and the end of the programme. Identify the skills you want to gain. This will guide your decisions and help you maintain focus. Regularly revisit and adjust these goals to align with evolving aspirations. Placement should not be the only goal; focus on learning goals to maximise long-term career prospects.

Prioritise academics: Do not underestimate the importance of academics. Attend classes, complete assignments, and participate in activities. Engage with professors and peers to deepen your understanding. Avoid becoming a free-rider in group assignments, as it limits your learning. Group assignments are valuable for learning soft skills. Seek micro-credentials in consultation with faculty and mentors to add to your skill set. Your academic performance can open doors to prestigious internships, scholarships, and job opportunities.

Use academic resources: Make maximum use of the facilities on your campus. The library offers a wealth of material, including books, journals, research databases, software, and a conducive environment to study. Instead of relying solely on those provided by professors, use these tools to enrich your learning. Seek guidance from professors and faculty mentors if you have concerns. Form study groups with your peers for collaborative learning experiences. Read business newspapers daily to stay abreast of industry developments.

Network: Develop relationships with peers, seniors, alumni, visiting speakers, and internship mentors. Attend and engage in events like conferences, seminars, alumni reunions, and corporate mentor meets. Expand your networking efforts beyond collecting business cards; build meaningful relationships. Approach your internship with a willingness to learn and adapt and maintain relationships with your mentors and colleagues even after it’s over. A robust professional network can open doors to countless opportunities, including mentorship, job referrals, and lasting friendships.

Develop soft skills: Maximise participation in curricular and co-curricular activities and develop leadership, communication, and team-building skills. Take the initiative in group projects, participate in club activities, and assume leadership roles. Involve yourself in two or three clubs or societies but don’t join too many, as active participation is crucial. Learn to manage conflicts constructively and develop conflict resolution skills through active listening, empathy, and effective communication.

Time management: Prioritise tasks and set realistic goals to meet project deadlines. Avoid procrastination and whining. Time management also helps manage stress. The two years can be demanding and overwhelming; so practise mindfulness, work out regularly, and set aside time for hobbies to stay relaxed and overcome anxiety.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: This enhances productivity, concentration, and overall happiness. Many of you will stay in a hostel for the first time and may experience homesickness. Prioritise a nutritious diet, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep for cognitive performance and overall well-being.

Keep learning: Embrace challenges, engage in continuous learning, and enjoy the new experience. Adapt to new surroundings, friends, class schedules, hostel timings, and university regulations. Try to minimise distractions and stay focused on your goals. Seize every opportunity to grow, network, and engage with professionals beyond your cohort.

Career guidance: Leverage the university’s career counselling services not just for internships and job placements, but also for valuable learning opportunities like resume building, career-fit assessments, interview preparation, and effective networking strategies. Seek help whenever needed; don’t hesitate to ask questions and clarify doubts.

Plan ahead: Define your short-term and long-term career goals, as this will help you make informed decisions. Be adaptable and open to new opportunities and changing circumstances.

Pratik Modi is Dean, School of Management, and Akshita Arora is Assistant Professor (Finance), School of Management, BML Munjal University.