What’s your lucky charm?

What is the meaning of ‘dime a dozen’? (R Rajkumar, Chennai)

This is an expression that is mostly used in informal contexts in American English. When you say that something is ‘dime a dozen’, you mean it is very common; it is abundant, and therefore of very little value. In the US, a ‘dime’ is a ten-cent coin. If you can buy a dozen items for ten cents, then the things that you are buying are very cheap indeed. The expression became popular in the 1930s.

I can easily find someone to replace Vikram. Workers like him are dime a dozen.

In our country, crooked politicians are dime a dozen.

What is the meaning of ‘talisman’? (K Ramesh, Nellore)

First, let us deal with the pronunciation of this word. The first vowel sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘can’, ‘fan’ and ‘ban’, and the following ‘lis’ rhymes with ‘fizz’, ‘biz’ and ‘Ms.’. The final ‘a’ is like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word is pronounced ‘TA-liz-men’ with the stress on the first syllable. A talisman is your lucky charm; it is an object that you wear or keep because you believe that it has magical powers. It is something that will bring you good luck; keep you safe by warding off evil spirits. The object can be anything - ring, watch, stone, etc.

When I fell ill, my grandmother kept a talisman under the pillow.

I use this pen whenever I have an exam. It is my talisman.

How is the word ‘recalcitrant’ pronounced? (Anuj Saini, Roorkee)

The vowels in the first and third syllables are pronounced like the ‘i’ in ‘sit’, ‘bit’ and ‘kit’. The ‘cal’ in the second syllable rhymes with ‘pal’, ‘shall’ and ‘gal’. The final ‘a’ sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word is pronounced ‘ri-KAL-sit-rent’ with the stress on the second syllable. ‘Re’ means ‘back’ and the Latin ‘calcitrare’ means ‘to kick’. The word literally means to ‘kick back’ or ‘kick with the heel’. Nowadays, ‘recalcitrant’ is mostly used to refer to a person who is difficult to handle or deal with. This individual does not like to be told to do things, and as a result, seldom obeys orders. He remains defiant. The word can be used with things as well.

It’s time that we started disciplining the recalcitrant students.

I don’t want on my team people who have the reputation of being recalcitrant.

What is the difference between ‘count on someone’ and ‘count in someone’? (Vinitha, Bengaluru)

The normal expression is ‘count someone in’ and not ‘count in someone’. When you count someone in, you include the person in a particular activity. The opposite is ‘count someone out’. When you ‘count on’ or ‘count upon’ someone, you are depending or relying on them for something. You expect them to be there for you.

Ganesh is counting on his father to lend him the money.

Please don’t let me down, Shekar. I’m counting on you.

If you’re going trekking, you can count Bala out. He won’t come.

Harish was looking for volunteers to help him clean the park. I told him to count me in.

****

Every man has his follies – and often, they are the most interesting things he has got. — Josh Billings

Email: upendrankye@gmail.com