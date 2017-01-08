Three apps to plan a perfect vacation

College days are the best time for travelling. Much needed student-discounts, exploring without inhibitions and gathering all your friends for the trip are some of the perks you enjoy. Of course, expenses do pose a challenge, but one can always cut corners to save money. Here are some apps that can help you fulfil your wanderlust and plan that perfect trip.

TripAdvisor Hotels Restaurants

Whether you are planning to explore India or visit abroad, this is one of the best apps to do your research. You can find all the information you need and inside tips on the best accommodations and restaurants through the app. The reviews and opinions posted by thousands of people who use this platform are especially useful. Pictures posted by reviewers can give you a glimpse of what the place is actually like, and post reviews based on your own experiences. Options for comparing hotel prices and airfares and searching for restaurants nearby are some of the other features of the app. (http://bit.ly/2jb0X6q)

KAYAK Flights, Hotels & Cars

Kayak can be described as the Google search of flights, hotels, and rental cars. It collates information from hundreds of travel sites and presents the best results as per your requirement. The app also provides free real-time flight status alerts. So the next time you decide to go backpacking, you can ensure you get the best deals. (http://bit.ly/2hZoKbQ)

AndroMoney (Expense Track)

While travelling, things can get out of hand if you don’t keep track of your expenses diligently. Enter AndroMoney, which can help you maintain your budget, and more! The app allows you to create various categories, apart from default ones such as food, travel, entertainment, and so on. First, you have to enter how much money you’re carrying. You can also enter a fixed amount as daily, weekly or monthly budget and set a notification if you exceed you it. Thereafter, you can enter details of your expenses as and when you spend. Whenever needed, you can check the report of your expenses in the form of a pie chart, trend chart or bar chart. (http://bit.ly/2hX7CFq)