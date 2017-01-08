Mixed feelings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on New Year’s Eve, speaking about demonetisation and terrorism, among other things. But the 75-odd minute speech was received by the public in many different ways. From memes to drinking games, we saw it all. A few students share what they read between the lines.

Sanjana Goyal, M.A. Political Science, II Year, Punjab University

Modiji has sought to present demonetisation as a panacea for all evils. “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” stays strong on the agenda. The attempt to reduce child and woman mortality rates, although meagre, is a step in the right direction. What was interesting was how the government presented itself as the supreme moral authority. Digitisation is a far-fetched dream that requires ground level efforts rather than populist measures.

Mathew Paul, II Year, B.A. Animation and Graphic design, St Joseph College of Communication, Kottayam, Kerala

After listening for a while, I found it to be a diversionary tactic post-demonetisation. His announcement may be a relief to some sections of citizens like pregnant women, senior citizens, those seeking home loans and so on. In my view, the same situation of chaos will continue for more than a couple of months.

Binayak Prasad Sahu, III Year, B.A. Social Sciences,TISS Hyderabad

It was more of a conventional budget speech, monotonous in its tone and pronouncements. Having said that, credit must be given to the government for a few things, especially on the initiative of reducing the interest rates on home loans. At the same time, questions must be asked as to why the PM did not comprehensively review the impact of demonetisation in the last 50 days. This is highly disappointing.

Ramani Mohanakrishnan, III Year, B.A. Journalism, Madras Christian College, Chennai

I had high hopes. However, the word ‘‘disappointment’’ does not cover what I felt. As a student of journalism I have been closely following news. Officially, more than 100 have died. But the actual number of deaths would be more. The Prime Minister’s speech was frustrating. It was ‘hogwash’ in a nutshell.