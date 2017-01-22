Live trials and courtrooms

Getting a law internship was difficult for me as I was not pursuing law. For one to get an internship at a law firm, it is essential to be a law student and not just someone planning to pursue the course. After weeks of trying my luck, I approached High Court advocate Zaid. S. Ansari who considered my application and agreed for an interview. I had completed my graduation in B.Com from Malini Kishore Sanghvi College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, but was determined to pursue law though I had no idea about the field. So, I wanted to work before studying law as I wanted to get a better idea of the field before entering it. Advocate Ansari spotted some potential in me and asked me to join on October 1, 2015.

I started reading cases and different Acts to prepare myself so I wasn’t clueless at work. I was made to read cases from day one, and within a week, I was given the work of drafting plaints and agreements. For someone who had no knowledge of plaint or legal drafting, I got the chance to make the initial drafts by myself. I learned a lot just by reading cases and listening to my mentor as he framed a case for his clients.

Within a month, my boss took me along to the City Civil Court in Dindoshi. I was excited as it was the first time I was going to a court to witness live trials. The manner in which the advocates approach the bench and presented their arguments broadened my perspective. I also accompanied my boss to the High Court. When I entered, it was nothing like the city civil courts or the sessions court. Some of the courtrooms were so exquisite that I thought a movie could be shot. I dealt with cases relating to property disputes, marriages, land grabbing, and even public interest litigation. In a matter of four months, the diversity I experienced in terms of cases was massive. After talking to fellow students who were pursuing law, I realised that the exposure I received even before starting off is something most students don’t get until their final year.

After completing my internship I cleared the Common Entrance Test (CET) and joined Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Mumbai. The internship has made me more confident, logical and broadened my outlook. Practical knowledge will get us going places. One can intern alongside his/her studies but sometimes, if it gets exerting, it is not wrong to take a break from studies and start working. Internships grant the exposure one needs to deal with the world. They help us meet new people, improve our interaction skills, give us that push to achieve our goals and most importantly, groom us to deal with the world. They show us the realities of life, that the world we have known is not the same and that there is a lot more to do and a lot more to learn.

The writer is a first-year student of LLB from Jitendra Chauhan College of Law in Mumbai.

Courtesy: internshala.com