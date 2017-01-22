It’s festival time at Delhi University

College fests contribute greatly to the cherished memories of Delhi University students. They eagerly await this time of the year to participate and organise various fun-filled activities.

While deciding on the college, students ensure that they choose a college which gives them the opportunity to be a part of the much talked-about fests which become an integral part of their college life.

“It is that time of the year when a million hues colour the air and rhapsodies are redefined. To me, the fest is something that encapsulates and accentuates the spirit of competitiveness amongst colleges while bringing all of us together under the same night when those indigenous bands perform,” says Ayushi Mittal, a second year student of Lady Shri Ram College.

The winter semester brings the news of the cultural fests after the celebrations of New Year. The decorated college campus and various prizes waiting to be claimed by the winners in different activities are what every student looks forward to. These fests takes place for two to three days in every college.

“College fests in DU are a stress buster for everyone who survived the silence of an odd semester and no longer wants to commit to those mundane lectures. Sometimes, it is also about the fan-boy moments. I remember meeting Rahul Ram and being in the first row when Indian Ocean performed,” says Tanmay Sharma, a student of Ramjas College.

These fests take place between January and March. Every college organises its own fests which have a wide range of activities related to different art-forms and subjects. The cultural festivals are purely for the students and by the students. Various committees are formed which consists of a team headed by a student leader.

The student leader in turn is answerable to the president of the Student Council and the designated teacher in-charge.

“It is a huge responsibility to have all the expectations of organising an amazing fest resting upon you. Considering we have an independent students’ union, we manage the entire fest from scratch. It becomes as good as it does because of a clear division of duties. It is a great feeling once everything has been carried out perfectly,” says Simran Gupta, president, students’ union, Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC).

“It is a mix of sweat, culture and diversity. We compete but it is a friendly rivalry. We celebrate the victories together,” says Sasha Nijhara, who is a part of the dance society of Mata Sundri College, Delhi University.

High energy

This year, Symphony 2017 at Janki Devi Memorial College witnessed tremendous participation of students from across different colleges of DU and other universities. Munnadi, the annual street competition was the curtain-raiser of the fest held on January 11.

After principal Dr Swati Pal declared the fest open, Symphony 2017 began on an energetic note with remarkable participation in all the events such as debates, Samsrishti - Sanskrit recitation, western and Indian singing and dancing competitions in both solo and group categories.

Other than the usual events, unconventional events such as Bardoratory - soliloquies in Shakespeare’s plays, Paper-mania, jingle writing competition, lumière- film and photography competitions, graffiti making and Ad-Mad were also attended by students from all over India.

Top 5 DU Fests