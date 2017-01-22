Have you cast your vote?

The Election Commission of India was formed on January 25, 1950. Since 2011, that day has been celebrated as National Voters’ Day. This year, we are celebrating our seventh National Voters’ Day.

The significance of this day is to encourage youngsters who are 18 or older to actively participate in the electoral process. Students share their views on what they expect while excersing their franchise.

Danish Xaxa M.Sc. Mathematics, IIT Madras

As a student, means of exercising our civic right, franchise, I would like to look for a welfare State doing a great deal about the provisions of education and employment to all the citizens of this country. I would like to make it a cry for a new climate of ideas which lead to progress. Let every student be an ambassador and a torch-bearer propagating true patriotism.

Ragavi Senguttuvan, BBA (International Business), PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

I strongly believe that the greatest responsibility lies in my index finger for casting my vote to the right candidate. I find that the gap between the poor and rich keeps growing. I will look for a government which takes steps to eradicate poverty and improve the country’s economy. The culture of election in India needs a change and the candidate should be chosen based on their contribution towards economic development rather than based on the freebies provided by the party.

Neelam Kerketta, PhD in Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

I use my franchise, of course on the day I cast my vote. But more importantly, I use them on daily basis to read about, discuss on and debate over the policies the government makes and how it implements them. “Right to vote” is meaningless if it is only for the day of franchise. It must be a right of participation: to question, to appreciate and to critique.

Sumit Sharma, PhD, Dept. of Humanities and Social Science, IIT Guwahati

Voting forms an integral part of a democracy. It is an effective tool in exercising our control over the government and its agencies.

It is my responsibility to vote if I am to enjoy my rights as a citizen of this nation. I believe that voting is essential in sustaining the democratic principle of being represented.

Nobojyoti Roy, M.Phil. International Relations, Sikkim University, Gangtok

We participate in the voting process in periodical elections. But we should not tie our franchisees only to the act of voting. People must know about their voting rights and also be conscious of their duties which help form a strong opinion.