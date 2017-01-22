Cardiff calling

After completing BSc. Medical Technology at Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), Pune, and also armed with a postgraduate diploma in clinical research and data management coupled with a one-year internship at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Pune, I wanted to study further. Since I wanted to explore the field of public health in depth, I decided to apply to universities abroad.

I chose to apply to the U.K mainly because the fees were affordable and the language was not a barrier.

I zeroed-in on Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMU) and chose it instantly because for the fifth consecutive year, it was ranked first for overall international students support.

The International Office team was supportive right from the application stage. The immigration team guided me during the visa application and coached me on how to answer questions during my final visa interview. This gave me ample confidence.

As this was my first international travel alone, I had many questions in mind — how much cash am I allowed to carry? How will I travel from Heathrow, London to Cardiff?

I was relieved because the university provided the International Students with a free pick-up service from London’s Heathrow Airport to Cardiff on prior registration, wherein student ambassadors were waiting for us at the airport.

The International Student Induction and Cardiff Tour were enjoyable. I got to meet a lot of fellow students from different parts of the world. I also got an insight into activities and trips planned for international students.

I find the student ambassadors at CMU to be supportive. Whatever be the problem, I’ve always received prompt replies to my e-mails.

Last year was my first Diwali away from my family. But, I was lucky to attend a Diwali event in Cardiff and it was enjoyable. The performances, speeches and the food made me feel at home, away from home.

The International Office also planned a London trip for overseas students. At a subsidised cost, I could explore London.

The curriculum is interesting. Each day, I get to learn many new things not only from my course but outside as well. We do not have any examinations and we’re only graded according to the assignments we submit.

Students receive adequate personal attention from professors. They are thorough with our academic profiles and know strengths and weaknesses of students and help us with our assignments, projects, internship applications and more.

I have explored the city and discovered that the Queen Street and Cardiff City Centre have some excellent and affordable shopping and food joints. I am at ease now with my life on and off campus. Now, when I go back home during vacation, I look forward to returning to Cardiff. It is safe, affordable and student-friendly.

The writer is pursuing M.Sc in Applied Public Health at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Cardiff, the U.K.