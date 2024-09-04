As many as 764 single girl children and 132 orphans have secured admission under the supernumerary quotas to various undergraduate programs of Delhi University for the academic session 2024-25.

A total of 74,108 students have confirmed their admissions, with 28,810 applicants opting for an upgrade and 45,298 students freezing their allocated seats. The university on Tuesday released the allocations made in the third round of admissions started on August 31.

The single-girl child quota reserves one seat in each programme across DU colleges, while the orphan quota reserves one seat each for a male and a female in each of the programmes. In this round, 1,061 candidates were allocated seats under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category, and 1,648 students were admitted through the Sports category. A total of 2,682 students have been upgraded to higher preference programs.

Additionally, 332 students were allocated seats based on performance criteria. Allocations under the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW) categories are pending and will be announced soon.

