GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

764 single girl children, 132 orphans admitted to DU UG courses

Published - September 04, 2024 08:49 pm IST

ANI
Representational image. | Photo credit Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Representational image. | Photo credit Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

As many as 764 single girl children and 132 orphans have secured admission under the supernumerary quotas to various undergraduate programs of Delhi University for the academic session 2024-25.

A total of 74,108 students have confirmed their admissions, with 28,810 applicants opting for an upgrade and 45,298 students freezing their allocated seats. The university on Tuesday released the allocations made in the third round of admissions started on August 31.

The single-girl child quota reserves one seat in each programme across DU colleges, while the orphan quota reserves one seat each for a male and a female in each of the programmes. In this round, 1,061 candidates were allocated seats under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category, and 1,648 students were admitted through the Sports category. A total of 2,682 students have been upgraded to higher preference programs.

Additionally, 332 students were allocated seats based on performance criteria. Allocations under the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW) categories are pending and will be announced soon.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.