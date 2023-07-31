July 31, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

While this was a time unmatched by any period before, this was also a time when global economy was more volatile than ever before, said Amitabh Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer, Axis Bank, who delivered the convocation address at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru on July 31.

A total of 848 degrees were conferred to students of various undergraduate (119 degrees), Masters (369 degrees) and research programmes (360 degrees including PhDs) during the convocation ceremony. A total of 53 students, across various programmes were also awarded medals.

Mr. Chaudhry said, “These are interesting times. There is great opportunity for India and there are tremendous technology advances in quantum compounding, generation of AI, neurosciences, nanotech, medicine, semi-conductor technology, material sciences and many more,” he said. However, he added, “The global economy is more volatile than ever before. There are wars, pandemics, geopolitical bouts and political changes faster than before. There is an uncertain world out there where it is impossible to extrapolate par strengths.”

He listed the things that need to be thought about in the next five decades when the graduating students would be in a position to influence decisions — usage of science for good rather than bad, automation of average skills and creativity, climate change, and finding jobs for long living.

Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures Private Limitdd and co-founder of Infosys, and the Chair of IISc’s council stressed upon making a habit to give back to society, country and the institution itself.

He spoke about having a goal in one’s career, choosing the right path which will let them achieve those goals in a legal and ethical manner, and the hard work, dedication, time and effort required to achieve the goal.

