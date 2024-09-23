GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4.5 lakh students of govt schools in MP to get free bicycles

Published - September 23, 2024 04:19 pm IST

PTI
For representational purposes. | Photo: G.N. Rao/The Hindu

Nearly 4.5 lakh students of government schools in Madhya Pradesh will be provided bicycles free of cost this year under a scheme, an official said on Monday. The school education department has given necessary instructions to the district education officers in this connection, he said.

Under the Free Bicycle Supply Scheme, the two-wheelers are provided to eligible students for study facility on first admission in class 6 and 9, the official said. Last year, free bicycles were provided to 4.07 lakh students under the scheme, he said.

The scheme will also be beneficial for girl students residing in hostels, from where the distance to their government school is two kilometres or more, the official said. The school education department officials have been asked to pay special attention to the quality of bicycles to be purchased for the purpose, he added.

