45 Indian educational institutions find place in QS global rankings

Forty-five educational institutions from India have found place in the annual international university rankings done by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). In the 20th anniversary edition of the rankings for 2024, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay emerged as the best Indian institution by securing 149th rank. Last year, IIT Bombay was in 172nd position. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (United States), University of Cambridge and University of Oxford (United Kingdom) secured first, second and third positions in the ranking.

“IIT Bombay’s impressive trajectory of consistent improvements in research quality and reputation facilitated its rise to prominence. Over the past five years, it has propelled its Employer Reputation ranking from 102nd to 69th and improved its Citations per Faculty rank from 226th to 133rd. However, the institution’s internationalisation metrics still require enhancement to fully realise its potential as a globally diverse institution,” the QS said in a release.

The new entrants

Four Indian universities, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Chitkara University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the Indian Statistical Institute, are the new entrants to the ranking. While 13 Indian universities rank lower than in the previous edition, an equal number remain unchanged in their position compared to last year. IIT Delhi is the second institution in the ranking from the country and is at 197th position. Last year, the prestigious institute was at 174th position. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is at 225th position, a decrease from 155 in ranking for 2023. University of Delhi and Anna University improved their positions and found themselves among the best 500 universities in the world.

In the category of Citations per Faculty, the Indian Institute of Science secured a global rank of 6, with score of 100. The University of Delhi stands out in Employment Outcomes criteria, with a global rank of 34. “This achievement, towering over the global average of 24, underlines the notable employability of its graduates. Following closely, the University of Mumbai places 72nd globally, while IIT Bombay and the University of Calcutta place within the top 200,” the release added.

Anna University leads in the International Research Network indicator, securing the 427th spot globally. Chandigarh University followed suit, ranking within the top 700. The ranking is done by incorporating employability and sustainability factors of the institutions.

