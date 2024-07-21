37 of the 50 top-scoring NEET centres are clustered in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

An analysis of NEET-UG 2024 results shows that many students scoring high marks were clustered in particular centres located in certain cities or States. The National Testing Agency published the undergraduate medical entrance examination scores of 23,33,162 candidates on Saturday after the Supreme Court directed that the data be made public.

Of the 50 NEET-UG exam centres which had the highest percentage of candidates scoring above 650, 37 centres are located in Rajasthan’s Sikar district alone. A score of above 650 gives candidates a chance of getting admission in government medical colleges.

“Of the 30,204 students who bagged over 650 marks, and will compete for 20,000 highly coveted MBBS seats in government medical colleges, 2,037 bagged scores above 650 in Sikar alone. The CBI should definitely look at this anomaly,” said Krishan Sharma, the parent of an aggrieved candidate in Haryana. Dr. Sharma is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case.

Large clusters

A total of 27,216 students appeared for the NEET-UG exam from centres in Sikar, of which 2,037 (7.48%) scored over 650 marks. “This is a very high percentage of students scoring top marks from Sikar. The national average is 1.29% (30,204 of 23,33,162) scoring above 650 marks. The clustering should be probed,” Dr. Sharma added.

The highest number of candidates scoring above 650 marks, a total of 6,697 students, wrote the examination at centres in Rajasthan. Others who scored above 650 marks include: 3,387 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, 2,835 in Kerala, 2,585 in Maharashtra, 1,582 in Tamil Nadu, 1,519 in Haryana, 1,422 in West Bengal, 1,406 in Karnataka, 1,369 in Bihar, and 1,326 in Delhi.

The CBI is already investigating paper leak cases in Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra and high-scoring clusters have been observed in several of these areas.

Individual outliers

It is pertinent to note that 12 students of the 1,968 who appeared at the centre in Rajkot’s R.K. University’s Unit-1 School of Engineering, and another 12 of the 676 students who appeared fromthe centre at Ahmedabad’sDelhi Public School scored above a whopping 700 marks, making these two centres stand out. Gujarat is also under the scanner for paper leak cases.

Vivek Pandey, an RTI activist who analysed the data, said that other outliers include the Delhi Public School centre in Haryana’s Rewari, from where 22.73% of the 264 candidates scored above 600 marks; as well as the centre at the Rao Pahlad Singh Senior Secondary School in Mahendragarh, also in Haryana, from where almost 20% of the 448 candidates scored above 600. “Rewari is a small village in Haryana and it is surprising that such a high number of students bagged top marks,” Dr. Pandey said.

‘Release NEET 2023 data’

“In the Oasis school of Jharkhand, 23 students have 600+ marks. This is also the centre where the paper was leaked,” Dr. Sharma noted. The school’s principal and vice-principal have been arrested by the CBI. Dr. Sharma added that while this clustering of high-scoring candidates was being observed in States like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, it would be prudent if the Supreme Court also orders that NEET-UG data from 2023 also be made public, so that comparisons could be drawn with the patterns seen in this year’s examination.

In Patna, where paper leak cases have been registered, the DAV BSEB centre saw more than 21 out of 703 students cross 600 marks, with 10 getting more than 650. At the centre in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bailey Road, also in Patna, 31 of the 698 candidates scored more than 600, and 11 scored more than 650. In Patna’s JD Women’s College centre, 55 of the 1,160 candidates scored more than 600, of which 17 scored more than 650.

Arrests were made in Godhra in another case of NEET malpractice. The police FIR stated that the attempted malpractice at Jay Jalaram village at Paravadi village was “thwarted” on May 5 during a raid at the NEET centre by education officials. However, no student scored above 600 at this centre.

