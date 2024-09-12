This week, 25 countries are competing in the first International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad: a new competition launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) as part of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) taking place in Riyadh.

The Olympiad sees teams of up to four AI technology and software experts per country competing individually over two days during GAIN to answer technical questions and problem solve using AI technologies. It follows a five-week lecture series in which AI specialists and enthusiasts deepened their knowledge of the technology and qualified for the competition.’

The learning program and competition are being held in cooperation with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) and the International Research Center on Artificial Intelligence in Slovenia, a center under the auspices of UNESCO. They have been launched to provide a platform for the best and brightest minds to keep pace with the changes currently taking place across the field of AI, ranging from AI ethics to kernel methods and deployed deep generative models

.Following the GAIN summit - taking place from the 10th-12th September - subsequent iterations of the Olympiad for school students will be launched in various countries around the world, encouraging young talent to find smart solutions, and creating a new generation with a deep understanding of the AI technologies that are now central to the business landscape and daily life.

SDAIA is organizing the Olympiad in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on diversifying the economy, and seeks to use data and AI to achieve many of the country’s 2030 targets. The event is also intended to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically raising awareness of AI technologies and providing societies with the knowledge and skills necessary to master them.