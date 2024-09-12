GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 countries compete in AI Olympiad in Riyadh

Updated - September 12, 2024 03:07 pm IST

ANI
Photo credit: Official X handle of Global AI Summit (@globalaisummit)

Photo credit: Official X handle of Global AI Summit (@globalaisummit)

This week, 25 countries are competing in the first International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad: a new competition launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) as part of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) taking place in Riyadh.

The Olympiad sees teams of up to four AI technology and software experts per country competing individually over two days during GAIN to answer technical questions and problem solve using AI technologies. It follows a five-week lecture series in which AI specialists and enthusiasts deepened their knowledge of the technology and qualified for the competition.’

The learning program and competition are being held in cooperation with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) and the International Research Center on Artificial Intelligence in Slovenia, a center under the auspices of UNESCO. They have been launched to provide a platform for the best and brightest minds to keep pace with the changes currently taking place across the field of AI, ranging from AI ethics to kernel methods and deployed deep generative models

.Following the GAIN summit - taking place from the 10th-12th September - subsequent iterations of the Olympiad for school students will be launched in various countries around the world, encouraging young talent to find smart solutions, and creating a new generation with a deep understanding of the AI technologies that are now central to the business landscape and daily life.

SDAIA is organizing the Olympiad in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on diversifying the economy, and seeks to use data and AI to achieve many of the country’s 2030 targets. The event is also intended to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically raising awareness of AI technologies and providing societies with the knowledge and skills necessary to master them.

Published - September 12, 2024 03:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.