ADVERTISEMENT

21 government PU colleges in Karnataka to get digital classrooms

Updated - October 22, 2024 11:09 am IST - Bengaluru

Over 6,500 students in 21 pre-university colleges in Davangere district would benefit from these digital classrooms that would offer enhanced tutoring facilities

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, addressing industrialists. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

United Way Bengaluru (UWB), a non-profit organisation with 1,100 chapters across 37 countries, would be setting up digital classrooms in Dàvangere district of Karnataka. Over 6,500 students in 21 pre-university colleges owned by the government in Davangere district would benefit from these digital classrooms that would offer enhanced tutoring facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

UWB is executing this initiative in partnership with the zila panchayat of Davangere, and with support from Advanced Micro Devices India (AMD).

“The students in Davangere have the talent to outshine their peers if they are provided with the same infrastructure that the others have,” said Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, while announcing the project.

“No child must have to live with the regret that they did not get the opportunity to make their life better,” said Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, AMD India & SVP, Silicon Design Engineering. AMD offers many schemes to enable STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leadership for students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, United Way Bengaluru, said, “The initiative of the zila panchayat will go a long way in bridging the gap and building talent while scaling incomes in Davangere.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US