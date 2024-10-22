21 government PU colleges in Karnataka to get digital classrooms

United Way Bengaluru (UWB), a non-profit organisation with 1,100 chapters across 37 countries, would be setting up digital classrooms in Dàvangere district of Karnataka. Over 6,500 students in 21 pre-university colleges owned by the government in Davangere district would benefit from these digital classrooms that would offer enhanced tutoring facilities.

UWB is executing this initiative in partnership with the zila panchayat of Davangere, and with support from Advanced Micro Devices India (AMD).

“The students in Davangere have the talent to outshine their peers if they are provided with the same infrastructure that the others have,” said Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, while announcing the project.

“No child must have to live with the regret that they did not get the opportunity to make their life better,” said Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, AMD India & SVP, Silicon Design Engineering. AMD offers many schemes to enable STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leadership for students.

Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, United Way Bengaluru, said, “The initiative of the zila panchayat will go a long way in bridging the gap and building talent while scaling incomes in Davangere.”