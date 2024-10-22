GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21 government PU colleges in Karnataka to get digital classrooms

Over 6,500 students in 21 pre-university colleges in Davangere district would benefit from these digital classrooms that would offer enhanced tutoring facilities

Updated - October 22, 2024 11:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, addressing industrialists.

A file photo of Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, addressing industrialists. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

United Way Bengaluru (UWB), a non-profit organisation with 1,100 chapters across 37 countries, would be setting up digital classrooms in Dàvangere district of Karnataka. Over 6,500 students in 21 pre-university colleges owned by the government in Davangere district would benefit from these digital classrooms that would offer enhanced tutoring facilities.

UWB is executing this initiative in partnership with the zila panchayat of Davangere, and with support from Advanced Micro Devices India (AMD).

“The students in Davangere have the talent to outshine their peers if they are provided with the same infrastructure that the others have,” said Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, while announcing the project.

“No child must have to live with the regret that they did not get the opportunity to make their life better,” said Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, AMD India & SVP, Silicon Design Engineering. AMD offers many schemes to enable STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leadership for students.

Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, United Way Bengaluru, said, “The initiative of the zila panchayat will go a long way in bridging the gap and building talent while scaling incomes in Davangere.”

Published - October 22, 2024 11:08 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / universities and colleges / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.