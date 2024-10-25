GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2021 batch MBBS students of Karnataka also seek mercy attempt to clear first professional examination

This year, more than 50 MBBS students of the 2021 batch of RGUHS failed to clear their backlogs, and have sought a mercy attempt like in the case of students of 2019 and 2020 batches

Updated - October 25, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
A representational photo of 1st year MBBS students. Earlier, medical students enjoyed unlimited attempts to complete the first year of the MBBS course. However, in 2020, the NMC had reduced it to four consecutive attempts.

A representational photo of 1st year MBBS students. Earlier, medical students enjoyed unlimited attempts to complete the first year of the MBBS course. However, in 2020, the NMC had reduced it to four consecutive attempts. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

More than 50 MBBS students of the 2021 batch, who failed the first professional examination, have urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for a mercy attempt (additional attempt).

“The students of 2021 batch were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A mercy attempt should be given as it was given to the students of 2019 and 2020 batches,” a student said.

Earlier, medical students enjoyed unlimited attempts to complete the first year of the MBBS course. However, in 2020, the NMC had reduced it to four consecutive attempts effective from the 2019 batch, and offered students the opportunity to attempt the first regular main exam, the supplementary, the next main exam and its supplementary exam.

Following various requests and petitions, the NMC decided to offer mercy attempt as an additional attempt to the 2019 and 2020 batches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year, more than 50 MBBS students of the 2021 batch of RGUHS failed to clear their backlogs, and have sought a mercy attempt.

“As the fourth attempt failed, we had to exit from the MBBS course 9. Our batch was also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We request the NMC to provide us a mercy attempt as a one-time measure,” said a student from Bengaluru.

A student group has submitted a representation to the NMC seeking the same.

M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor of RGUHS, told The Hindu, “Only the NMC has the authority to provide a mercy attempt to those who fail in their first professional examination of the MBBS course. In this regard, we will appeal to the NMC on behalf of the students. If the NMC issues an order to offer a mercy attempt, we will implement it immediately.”

Published - October 25, 2024 01:56 pm IST

