The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), in collaboration with Emeritus, has commenced the 9th batch of its certificate programme in financial analysis and financial management. The 12-month online programme is designed for early-career professionals looking to transition into finance roles, offering them the essential tools and insights to make a successful shift. It is also tailored for mid to senior-level managers in finance and chartered accountants who seek to deepen their expertise in advanced financial tools.

The program will also benefit business leaders and consultants aiming to develop a strategic mindset for analysing financial statements and making informed financial decisions. Additionally, it is also valuable for business owners of MSMEs and entrepreneurs, as it will equip them with time-tested financial management techniques to effectively manage and expand their businesses.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in business and financial occupations is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations from 2023 to 2033. This data rightly emphasises the burgeoning demand for skilled financial professionals who can navigate complex financial landscapes and drive business growth.

The Professional Certificate Programme in Financial Analysis and Financial Management, offered by IIM Kozhikode equips professionals with the skills to make informed decisions, optimize financial operations, and is a vital catalyst for career advancement and a strategic investment in the future of finance. The programme by renowned IIMK faculty, includes live online sessions delivered by top IIMK faculty and industry experts. It also includes in-depth exploration of financial concepts and their practical applications, a capstone project, a three-day campus immersion, real-world business applications and Harvard Business School case studies as well as interactive workshops on financial forecasting, equity valuation, risk management.

The modules of this programme encompass financial accounting and analysis, corporate finance, investment management, investment banking and corporate valuation among others.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2 +3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of one year of work experience. This programme is set to begin on September 22, 2024, with a fee of ₹2,41,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 per cent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode and an opportunity to gain the IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

