The share of women MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has increased since 2019, whereas the number of women in the Union Ministry has decreased since the last term and has stagnated over the years.

The newly sworn-in members of the 18th Lok Sabha included 74 women MPs, which is the highest share ever recorded. This share (14%) has remained the same since 2019, after a steady incline since 2004 (8%).

Chart 1 | The chart shows the share of women MPs (%) in the Lok Sabha over the past three decades.

Unlike the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is not dissolved and formed as a whole every five years. Rajya Sabha MPs are retired every two years and their vacancies are filled by holding fresh elections as well as the President’s nomination at the beginning of every third year.

Chart 2 | The chart shows the share of women Rajya Sabha MPs (%) of every year since 1991.

The share has considerably increased over time in both the Houses, though it is still not anywhere close to the 33% mark which is set to become the norm if the Women’s Reservation Bill is implemented. The share of women in the Lower House increased from 7% in the 1990s to 14% in the 2020s. A similar increase can be seen in the Upper House.

However, the share of women in the Union Ministry has stagnated over the years. It has, in fact, dropped to 8% in the latest term, compared to the previous term, where the share peaked at 10%. The share of women in the ministry has oscillated between 8 to 10% in the past three decades, except in the 1996 term, when it reached a low of 4.5%.

Chart 3 | The chart shows the share of women Union Ministers over time.

Chart 4 | The chart visualises the 72 ministers in the current term, with each shade depicting the minister’s gender. Seven of these ministers are women.

With insights from Sambavi Parthasarathy and Jasmin Nihalani. Aafthab Ahmed A and Umar Muqthar Ragamathullah are interning with The Hindu Data Point Team.

Source: Cabinet Secretariat, Digital Sansad

