With farm fires declining in Punjab and Haryana, Delhi’s pollution woes need other solutions

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that farm fires in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, both BJP-ruled States, were responsible for the alarming levels of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). She claimed that farm fires in AAP-led Punjab have drastically reduced, while those in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have increased. The BJP has rejected these claims. The party’s Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, accused the AAP government of being unresponsive to the pollution issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the blame game has begun, the pollution levels in NCR are peaking again, reaching two to three times the permissible limit.

Chart 1 shows the 24-hour average PM 2.5 pollution levels — in micrograms per cubic metre of air (g/m³) — in Anand Vihar (Delhi), Sector 125 (Noida) and Sector 51 (Gurugram) this year from January 1 to October 22. According to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, an average daily PM 2.5 level between 0 and 60 g/m³ is considered ‘satisfactory’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

On October 22, Anand Vihar’s average PM 2.5 level was 208 μg/m³, more than three times the limit. Both in the Noida and Gurugram stations, pollution levels were more than the permissible limit on most days this month.

While pollution in Delhi-NCR has undoubtedly increased, incidents of stubble burning, a phenomenon primarily attributed to causing pollution in the capital, have been on a drastic decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chart 2 shows the State-wise number of paddy residue burning events over the years.

All three States mentioned by Ms. Atishi have shown fewer paddy residue burning events over the past eight years. The farm fires in U.P. slightly peaked this year compared to last year. Punjab undoubtedly recorded the most drastic decline of the three. This can be attributed to a host of measures, such as stringent fines and cases filed against offenders, the use of different varieties of paddy, and various methods of stubble management. However, the State still hosts the highest number of such incidents (1,581 farm fires in 2024), which is higher than the number of incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh put together.

Chart 3 shows the top 15 districts (in the three States mentioned) which recorded the highest number of paddy residue burning events in the 2016-2019 period. It also shows to what extent the events have reduced in the 2021-2024 period.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the districts have recorded sharp reductions in farm fires, except Amritsar, which has seen only a 5% drop between the two periods. Tarn Taran, where most farm fires were recorded in 2016-2019, recorded a 45% decline in 2021-2024.

Click to subscribe to out Data newsletter

The fact that stubble burning is not a major cause of pollution in recent years in the NCR was also pointed out by the dashboard maintained by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. The dashboard named ‘decision support system for air quality management in Delhi’ shows that the contribution of stubble burning to the PM2.5 pollution levels in Delhi has on most days remained below the 1% mark this October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chart 4 shows the daily mean contribution from stubble burning to the PM2.5 mass concentration in Delhi (on days with data in the October 8-22 period).

The share did not cross the 1% mark for 10 of these 13 days with data and reached a peak of 8% on October 22. Essentially, even at its peak, stubble burning contributes less than 10% to Delhi’s air quality deterioration.

With peak winter fast approaching, the air quality in NCR is bound to worsen further. This time, causes beyond stubble burning should be addressed in more detail.

Source: Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Indian Agricultural Research Institute and IITM, Pune

nitika.evangeline@thehindu.co.in

Also read: Failing U.K. universities rely on Indian student fees to cut deficit

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.