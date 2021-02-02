Union Budget 2021 | While "health and wellbeing" budget records 137% rise, health outlay declines 9.5%

02 February 2021 19:12 IST

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that the outlay for “health and wellbeing” (which includes spending on water and sanitation) increased by 137% in FY22. However, the outlay on health alone was ₹74,602 crore in FY22, 9.5% lower than the revised estimates for FY2020-21.

Apart from the health outlay, ₹35,000 crore was allocated for COVID-19 vaccination in FY2021-22. This will be sufficient to provide two doses of the cheapest available vaccine to around 65% of the population.

Share drops

The proportion of funds allocated for the health sector in the overall Budget has come down in FY22 compared to FY21.

Minimum expected cost

Assuming a cost of ₹400 per vaccine (two doses), vaccinating 50% of India’s population would cost ₹27,052 crore, which is 77% of the COVID-19 vaccination budget of ₹35,000 crore announced on Monday.

This is a conservative estimate as the price of the cheapest available vaccine has been considered. Also, vaccine manufacturers have indicated that they may increase the cost going forward.

Poor coverage

In Bihar, 14.6% of households had a member covered under health insurance. In A.P, the figure was 70.2%, among the highest.

Cost factor

Such low insurance coverage is part of the reason why Indians had among the highest out-of-pocket health expenditures in the world.

Source: Budget documents, PIB, NFHS, Economic survey | *Figures for FY2021-22 are Budget estimates; FY2020-21 are revised estimates.