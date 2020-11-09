Data | Which are the best governed States in India?

Kerala was the best-governed State while Uttar Pradesh ranked the last in 2019 among large States, according to the recently released Public Affairs Index 2020.

The index measures the quality of governance at the State/U.T. level on three dimensions of development - Equity, Growth and Sustainability using 50 indicators. Among the small States Goa was ranked the highest while Manipur, the lowest.

Equity index

This index is computed using 23 social, economic and gender related indicators such as malnutrition, women in legislature, slum population and crimes against SCs/STs. The number before a State depicts its rank.

Growth index

This index is computed using 20 indicators such as expense on agriculture, student-teacher ratio, drinking water, sanitation, electricity availability, fiscal deficit and unemployment rate.

Sustainability index

This index is computed using seven indicators such as use of renewable energy, land degradation, waste management and air quality.

Overall position

The map depicts the governance ranking of the large States based on the three dimensions. States in the South ranked high while those in the east and some northern States ranked low.