Data | What was the state of terrorism in the world in 2018?

What was the state of terrorism in the world in 2018?

Afghan security forces take position during a battle with the Taliban in Kunduz province, Afghanistan September 1, 2019.

Afghan security forces take position during a battle with the Taliban in Kunduz province, Afghanistan September 1, 2019.   | Photo Credit: STRINGER

While deaths due to terrorism have reduced between 2014 and 2018, terrorism has spread to more countries in the recent years

Deaths due to terrorism have substantially reduced in the recent years following the decline of Islamic State (IS). The Taliban has replaced IS as the organisation responsible for most deaths in 2018, which also resulted in Afghanistan becoming the country most targeted by terror.

In 2018, terrorism related deaths decreased to 15,952 from 33,555 in 2014. Iraq, the nation most affected by terrorism between 2004 and 2017, experienced fewer fatalities in 2018.

Less lethal

image/svg+xml
 

Most terror groups have weakened in terms of both the extent of area controlled and activities recently. The exception to this trend is The Taliban which is primarily active in Afghanistan.

Less effectual

image/svg+xml
 

Though the number of deaths went down, more countries witnessed acts of terror in the recent years. The number of countries where at least one fatality due to terrorism was recorded rose from 48 in 2011 to 71 in 2018.

More nations affected

image/svg+xml
 

India's Global Terrorism Index score worsened from 2002 to 2018. The higher the score, the more terrorist-affected the nation. The table shows scores for nations in South Asia.

Terror scores

image/svg+xml
 

Comments
