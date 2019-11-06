How did pollution levels in your city fare on Deepavali day?

An analysis of hour-by-hour particulate matter levels in 2019 shows that many northern cities registered this year's highest pollution levels during Deepavali (October 27 and 28). The levels in southern cities during this festival were relatively lower, but still crossed permissible limits. Permissible limit for PM 2.5 in India is on an average 60 µg/m3 for 24 hour.

How did the North fare

The Delhi-NCR region was affected the most this Deepavali, with monitoring stations recording this year’s most polluted hour in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. The chart shows PM 2.5 levels recorded every hour by select stations in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram between January 1, 2019 and October 30, 2019.

How to read the charts

Each circle in the charts depicts the average PM 2.5 level in a one-hour period in a city. The higher a circle is placed, the more the PM 2.5 particulate level. Hourly readings between January 1, 2019 and October 26, 2019 are denoted by grey circles, while those during Deepavali days are denoted by red circles. The highest-ever pollution level recorded in an hour during Deepavali is annotated in the graphs

Peak levels in Delhi NCR

Delhi’s ITO and Anand Vihar areas recorded highest hourly PM2.5 levels for the year during Deepavali. The peak PM2.5 level registered in ITO was 938.2 µg/m3 on October 28 between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. while that in Anand Vihar was 918 µg/m3 on the same day between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Adjoining areas of Noida and Gurugram did not fare any better. While Sector 125 in Noida recorded a peak PM2.5 level of 791.8 µg/m3 on October 28 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Vikas Sadan in Gurugram saw the highest hourly PM2.5 level of the year, 923.4 µg/m3, on October 27 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A similar analysis of stations in Jaipur, Patna and Lucknow showed that particulate matter levels rose many times the permissible limit during Deepavali day.

New highs

Hourly PM2.5 levels reached new heights on Deepavali day in Jaipur while they rose to alarming points in Patna after the city had recorded relatively sedate levels in the last six months.

South better off

The pollution levels in the southern cities were relatively lower than their northern counterparts though they crossed permissible limits. The chart shows hourly readings of PM 2.5 levels recorded across four southern cities.

Comparatively lower

Visakhapatnam recorded its highest hourly PM2.5 level in 2019 on Deepavali day while parts of Chennai and Bengaluru registered high particulate matter pollution but they were not as high as such levels seen earlier in 2019.

The east-west story

Parts of Mumbai and Ahmedabad recorded relatively low PM2.5 levels during Deepavali. On October 28, Bandra in Mumbai registered a peak hourly PM2.5 level of 40.8 while Maninagar in Ahmedabad saw a peak hourly PM2.5 level of 122 on the same day. However, Kolkata had a different story to tell. The area around Rabindra Bharati University saw extremely high hourly PM2.5 levels on October 28 as it registered a peak level of 762.6 µg/m3 between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on the same day which was one of the highest hourly PM2.5 levels for the area in 2019.

Contrasting levels

Data sources: Central Pollution Control Board