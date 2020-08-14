Data

Data | What made migrants return to their villages, how they travelled back, and more

Migrant labourers about to board a special Shramik train at the Bhubaneswar railway station. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout
The Hindu Data Team 14 August 2020 19:26 IST
Updated: 14 August 2020 19:32 IST

More than half the respondents of a survey of migrants said they went a whole day without eating at least once

The most common reason that migrants gave for returning to their village from the city was COVID-19, according to the Gaon Connection and Lokniti-CSDS COVID Rural Survey 2020. One in four migrants either walked, cycled or travelled back to their village in hand-pulled rickshaws.

More than half the respondents went a whole day without eating at least once before leaving their city. A significant share of the migrants said they would return to the city once the lockdown ended.

How to read the tables

The survey is based on face-to-face interviews with 963 migrants in rural households between May 30 and July 16 across 179 districts.

Each table lists the % share of different responses given by the migrants to a set of questions. For instance, in response to question 1, 51.7% of the migrants said they returned to their villages by some form of motorised transport such as train, bus or motorcycle.

 

