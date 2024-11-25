Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly election results, IPL mega auction, State of the World’s Children 2024, and more: The week in 5 charts

(1) Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti alliance sweeps the election with 233 seats, MVA with 50

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra to form government by winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission after the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly election counting, while the opposition MVA has won only 50 seats.

It is an unprecedented electoral sweep which Maharashtra has not seen since the 1980s. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats on its own. Their main allies, Shiv Sena and NCP won a total of 57 and 41 seats respectively. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) - comprising of Congress, NCP - Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), SP, and PWPI - won 50 seats.

MVA has described Mahayuti’s electoral triumph as “unexpected and unimaginable”. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray questioned the basis of public support for the Mahayuti, citing unresolved issues such as the plight of soybean farmers, industries shifting to Gujarat, concerns over women’s safety, rising inflation, and crop loan waivers.

Maha victory: The Hindu Editorial on the Mahayuti and the Maharashtra election result

(2) Jharkhand Elections: Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance returns to power

Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand on November 23, 2024 for the second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member Assembly. Expressing gratitude to the people, Chief Minister Soren described the alliance’s stellar performance as “passing the exam of democracy”.

​Mandate against hate: The Hindu Editorial on the INDIA bloc and the Jharkhand election result

The JMM coasted to victory in 34 seats, while alliance partners Congress and RJD won in 16 and four constituencies respectively. The CPI(ML) Liberation got two seats.The NDA, on the other hand, had to be contented with just 24 seats, with BJP winning 21, while its three partners - Ajsu Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and JD(U) – bagged one seat each..

All allies in the JMM-led alliance have increased their seat share compared to last elections. On the other hand, BJP’s seat share has shrunk. This is in contrast to what most exit polls predicted - a win for BJP and its allies.

Of the 81 seats in the Assembly, 34 seats voted for a different party this year compared to 2019, or flipped. Of these 34 seats, 14 flipped to the BJP+ alliance and 19 to the JMM+ alliance. One more seat flipped from JMM to JLKM. The JMM was able to retain almost all of the seats it won in 2019, keeping 26 seats of the 30 it won.

Read more about the Jharkhand results in charts here.

(3) Priyanka wins Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and ruling front wins most assembly seats in bypolls

The Congress has retained the two Lok Sabha seats for which byelections were held recently. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has won Wayanad in Kerala by a landslide margin while the party’s Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan has won Nanded in Maharashtra by a thin margin of 1,457 votes.

The ruling parties and alliances won most of the 48 Assembly seats in various States that witnessed byelections.

The ruling NDA in Assam won all the five seats where bypolls were held. In Bihar too, the NDA performed well by winning all four Assembly seats — Tarai, Ramgarh, Imamganj and Belaganj.

In the nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP won six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat. The Samajwadi Party won two seats. The BJP candidates emerged victorious in Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan and the RLD won Meerapur. The SP won Karhal and Sisamau.

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress won all the three seats that went to polls. In Shiggaon and Sandur, the Congress defeated the BJP and in Channapatna, the party’s C.P. Yogeeshwara defeated the Janata Dal (Secular)’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Read more about the bypoll results here.

(4) IPL 2025 mega auction: Pant becomes most expensive buy

Day one of the Indian Premier League player auction witnessed some expensive buying and new records as Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for massive ₹27 crore, which was nearly half of their entire spending during Day 1 (₹54.16 crores) as shown in the graphic below.

IPL auction 2025 Day 2 LIVE updates

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Shreyas Iyer held the record for just 22 minutes after Punjab Kings bought him for ₹26.75 crores. Punjab Kings spent ₹88 crores on Day 1, the most among 10 teams.

A total of 574 players have been selected from an original pool of 1,574 candidates. These players will be auctioned on November 24-25 in Jeddah. The roster comprises 208 international players, 12 uncapped international prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian players. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Prithvi Shaw will be up for grabs at the start of Day Two (November 25).

On day one some of the big names which went unsold were David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Devdutt Padikkal.

(5) Children’s wellbeing ‘under threat’ in 2050: SOWC-2024

Demographic shifts, worsening climate change and rapid technological transformation risk creating a bleak future for youth in the mid-21st century, the United Nations agency for children warned Tuesday in an annual report.

The UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children 2024 (SOWC-2024) report, released on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), examines the impact of three long-term global forces -- demographic shifts, climate and environmental crises, and frontier technologies, which it says will have a profound effect on children’s lives between now and 2050.

It notes that by the 2050s, the global child population is projected to stabilize at around 2.3 billion. While South Asia will remain one of the regions with the largest child populations, it will be joined by Eastern and Southern Africa, as well as West and Central Africa.

While the proportion of children will decline across all regions, their numbers will explode in some of the poorest areas, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. This offers the potential to boost economic growth, but only if the new young population has access to quality education, health care, and jobs, UNICEF notes.

In some developed countries, children could make up less than 10% of the population by 2050, raising concerns about their “visibility” and rights in societies focused on aging populations.