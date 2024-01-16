Watch | Why is the RBI worried about banks giving out too many personal loans?

Many industries across India were failing, and were consequently unable to pay back their loans. Banks in India responded to this by giving out more personal loans, especially housing loans.
Personal loans consist of housing loans, vehicle loans, education loans, credit card payments, etc.
The overwhelming amount of loans given for personal reasons, however, has spooked the Reserve Bank of India. In this video, The Hindu examines why this is the case.
Read more: Private banks on a housing loan spree, 99% pay dues on time as of now
Presentation, script, production: Sonikka Loganathan
Data support and ideation: Jasmin Nihalani and Vignesh Radhakrishnan
COMMents
SHARE