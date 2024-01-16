GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why is the RBI worried about banks giving out too many personal loans?

Watch | Why is the RBI worried about banks giving out too many personal loans?

A look at what types of loans private banks in India are giving out, and if there is a need to be a little cautious

January 16, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Many industries across India were failing, and were consequently unable to pay back their loans. Banks in India responded to this by giving out more personal loans, especially housing loans.

Personal loans consist of housing loans, vehicle loans, education loans, credit card payments, etc.

The overwhelming amount of loans given for personal reasons, however, has spooked the Reserve Bank of India. In this video, The Hindu examines why this is the case.

Read more: Private banks on a housing loan spree, 99% pay dues on time as of now

Presentation, script, production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support and ideation: Jasmin Nihalani and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Related stories

Related Topics

Data Point / banking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.