GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: PM SHRI or poor performance: Why did the Centre deny Samagra Shiksha funds?

Watch: PM SHRI or poor performance: Why did the Centre deny Samagra Shiksha funds? | Data Point

The Hindu Data team uses data to compare the performance of States across five objectives of the Samagra Shiksha scheme

Updated - September 24, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Sambavi Parthasarathy

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan funds were denied to five Opposition-ruled States — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, and Delhi — over various points of time, last year. The Centre delaying or denying these funds has a huge impact on teacher salaries, fees of students enrolled under the Right to Education, uniforms and school infrastructure.

Data show that the Centre’s withholding of funds has more to do with acceptance of the PM Shri scheme than the actual outcomes of the Samagra Shiksha scheme. This scheme aims to develop over 14,500 “model schools, that offer leadership to other schools”. The main goal of this scheme is to bring the National Education Policy 2020 to life. While some States like Punjab and Kerala have relented due to financial pressure, others such as Tamil Nadu, continue to oppose the full implementation of the National Education Policy.

In this video, The Hindu Data team uses data to compare the performance of States across five objectives of the Samagra Shiksha scheme such as bridging social gaps, girl education and, the availability of basic provisions in schools to see if the delay in funds had anything to do with the objectives of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Read more:  Samagra Shiksha fund delay affects role-model States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Data 

Presentation and production: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Videography and data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Published - September 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Data Point

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.