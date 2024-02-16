GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | How Maldives plans to use China to reduce its dependence on India | Data

Watch | How Maldives plans to use China to reduce its dependence on India | Data

A look at the impact of the unofficial boycott, and how China is helping the Maldives fill the gap left by India

February 16, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

The India-Maldives diplomatic row started as controversial tweets from Maldivian ministers. Then came an informal boycott call of the Maldives by some Indians.

Now, it has spiralled into a broader geopolitical issue, with the Maldives calling on China for help.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the data to understand the impact of the unofficial boycott, and how China is helping the Maldives fill the gap left by India.

Read more: With China’s help, Maldives plans to lower dependence on India in tourism, trade and healthcare: Data

Script, presentation, production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Jasmin Nihalani and Sonikka Loganathan

