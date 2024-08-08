Watch: How Chennai’s rich and poor voted in the Lok Sabha polls: Data

The INDIA bloc, led by the DMK, won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including the three seats in Chennai, securing a 52.3% vote share in the city.

However, a detailed analysis of the street-level data reveals that the BJP performs better among higher-income groups in Chennai, whereas the DMK maintains strong support among the urban poor and certain segments of the urban rich.

In this video, The Hindu Data team integrates three data sets to examine voting patterns in Chennai’s three Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies: Chennai North, Central, and South.

Read more:How The Hindu Data Team mapped Chennai’s street-by-street voting patterns

Presentation and production: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Scripting and Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Srinivasan Ramani

Videography: Vignesh Radhakrishnan