GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: How Chennai’s rich and poor voted in the Lok Sabha polls: Data

Watch: How Chennai’s three Lok Sabha constituencies voted: Data 

How did Mylapore’s Luz vote differently from T. Nagar? How did the DMK and BJP fare in each of these localities?

Updated - August 08, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Sambavi Parthasarathy

The INDIA bloc, led by the DMK, won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including the three seats in Chennai, securing a 52.3% vote share in the city.

However, a detailed analysis of the street-level data reveals that the BJP performs better among higher-income groups in Chennai, whereas the DMK maintains strong support among the urban poor and certain segments of the urban rich.

In this video, The Hindu Data team integrates three data sets to examine voting patterns in Chennai’s three Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies: Chennai North, Central, and South.

Read more:How The Hindu Data Team mapped Chennai’s street-by-street voting patterns

Presentation and production: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Scripting and Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Srinivasan Ramani

Videography: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Related Topics

Data Point / Chennai / Lok Sabha / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.