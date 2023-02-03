Watch | Data Point: Which State consumes more vegetables and which eats a lot of fried foods?

February 03, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

According to data collected by the National Family and Health Survey-5, which was conducted between 2019 to 2021, some States in India, particularly in the northeast, east and Goa, consumed fried food and aerated drinks far more than the rest.

When it comes to vegetable consumption, southern States ranks at the bottom, with Tamil Nadu’s women consuming the least amount of green, leafy vegetables. In this video, The Hindu breaks down this food consumption data.

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Rebecca Rose Varghese and Vignesh Radhakrishnan