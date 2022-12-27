Watch | Data Point: Which city has the most passport holders?

Watch | Data Point: Which State has issued the most number of passports?

More than 9.58 crore passports have been issued in India as of December 8, 2022, according to a reply given by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Lok Sabha recently.

This amounts to nearly 7% of India’s projected population in 2022. In this episode, The Hindu breaks down which States have issued the most passports, and why this may be the case.

Read the full story here: Data | Kerala tops the country in terms of citizens with passports

Reporting and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan