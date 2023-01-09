Watch | Data Point: India’s toy exports rise, but still miles away from China

January 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Last July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s exports of toys shot up and imports of toys fell by 70 percent, showing a major drop in India’s reliance on foreign-made toys.

A big reason for this drop was the hike in Basic Customs Duty on the import of toys. But how do India’s export numbers compare to China? Have the increased customs taxes on toys, and consequent reduction in foreign imports, had an impact on China’s exports?

The Hindu looks at the data, to answer these questions.

Presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support and ideation: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan