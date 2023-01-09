HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Data Point: India’s toy exports rise, but still miles away from China

Watch | Data Point: India’s toy exports rise, but still miles away from China

A video on what the numbers say on India’s exports and imports of toys

January 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan

Last July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s exports of toys shot up and imports of toys fell by 70 percent, showing a major drop in India’s reliance on foreign-made toys.

A big reason for this drop was the hike in Basic Customs Duty on the import of toys. But how do India’s export numbers compare to China? Have the increased customs taxes on toys, and consequent reduction in foreign imports, had an impact on China’s exports?

The Hindu looks at the data, to answer these questions.

Read the full story here.

Presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support and ideation: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Related stories

Related Topics

Data Point

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.