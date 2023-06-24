  • The number of cyclonic disturbances in the North Indian Ocean has declined considerably over the past four decades.
  • This decline was mostly due to a rapid decrease in the number of cyclonic disturbances originating from the Bay of Bengal, the source of most past cyclones to have made landfall in southeast and west Asia. 
  • A story published in The Hindu on Saturday reported that global warming is causing the Arabian Sea to heat up, which is resulting in more, stronger cyclones. 