June 24, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Over the past few decades, the frequency and intensity of cyclones have seen notable changes, globally. Data spanning from 1891 to 2023, show that while the overall number of cyclones has decreased, storm intensity has increased.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the data to understand these changes, and the impact this will have on coastal communities.

The number of cyclonic disturbances in the North Indian Ocean has declined considerably over the past four decades.

This decline was mostly due to a rapid decrease in the number of cyclonic disturbances originating from the Bay of Bengal, the source of most past cyclones to have made landfall in southeast and west Asia.

A story published in The Hindu on Saturday reported that global warming is causing the Arabian Sea to heat up, which is resulting in more, stronger cyclones.

Presentation: D.V.L.S. Pranathi

Script and production: D.V.L.S. Pranathi and Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: D.V.L.S. Pranathi and Vignesh Radhakrishnan