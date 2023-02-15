HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Data Point: How Pakistan’s economy is faltering

Watch | Data Point: How Pakistan’s economy is faltering

A video on the numbers behind Pakistan’s economic crisis

February 15, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

From massive spikes in the price of everyday commodities like milk and eggs, to major falls in foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan’s economy is in distress.

While the country’s economy has historically been turbulent, the recent economic crisis appears to be worse than what has been seen in the recent past. In this episode of the Data Point, we unpack what led to this.

Read the full story: Why is Pakistan’s economy collapsing? Explained in charts

Presentation, script and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Jasmine Nihalani and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.