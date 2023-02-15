Watch | Data Point: How Pakistan’s economy is faltering

February 15, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

From massive spikes in the price of everyday commodities like milk and eggs, to major falls in foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan’s economy is in distress.

While the country’s economy has historically been turbulent, the recent economic crisis appears to be worse than what has been seen in the recent past. In this episode of the Data Point, we unpack what led to this.

Presentation, script and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Jasmine Nihalani and Vignesh Radhakrishnan