Watch | Data Point: How BJP, AAP and Congress fared in Gujarat 2022 Assembly elections

December 09, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut rolled on in Gujarat across regions, decimating the Congress and not allowing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to dent its vote share.

The BJP’s record-breaking win of 156 seats is the highest ever in the State’s history, and helped it secure a seventh consecutive term.

In over 50 seats, the BJP recorded a resounding victory with the winning margin exceeding 30% points. Surprisingly, the AAP’s best performance came in rural seats instead of urban ones. The AAP ate into the vote share of the Congress more than that of the BJP’s, though in seat terms, it gained two each from both parties.

In this video we break down the Gujarat 2022 results by slicing and dicing the vote share secured and seats won by parties.

Script, presentation, production and editing: Sonikka Loganathan 

Ideation: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Data support: Jasmin Nihalani, Rebecca Rose Varghese, Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Sonikka Loganathan 

