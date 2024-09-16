GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Data Point | Going abroad vs working in India: What's the pay gap?

Watch: Data Point | Going abroad vs working in India: What’s the pay gap?

We use data to compare the income levels of Indians who migrate abroad with those who stay in India

Published - September 16, 2024 10:14 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Vignesh Radhakrishnan

India recently surpassed China to become the biggest source of immigrants in countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia and other nations in Europe.

News reports show they also undertake perilous journeys seeking employment opportunities and asylum. In this video, we look at a major motive behind these migrations - money.

Vignesh Radhakrishnan uses data to compare the income levels of Indians who migrate abroad with those who stay in India, based on a recent World Bank report titled ‘Migrants, Refugees and Societies’.

Read the full story:  Indians who migrate abroad see incomes double; residents need 20 years to catch up 

Presentation: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Production: Sambhavi Parthasarathy

Published - September 16, 2024 10:14 am IST

