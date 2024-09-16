Watch: Data Point | Going abroad vs working in India: What’s the pay gap?

India recently surpassed China to become the biggest source of immigrants in countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia and other nations in Europe.

News reports show they also undertake perilous journeys seeking employment opportunities and asylum. In this video, we look at a major motive behind these migrations - money.

Vignesh Radhakrishnan uses data to compare the income levels of Indians who migrate abroad with those who stay in India, based on a recent World Bank report titled ‘Migrants, Refugees and Societies’.

Read the full story: Indians who migrate abroad see incomes double; residents need 20 years to catch up

Presentation: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Production: Sambhavi Parthasarathy