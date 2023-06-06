HamberMenu
Watch | Data Point: Antarctica’s summer ice cover hits record low

A video looking at how temperatures and sea ice cover has changed over the years, and what the impacts of this are. 

June 06, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

February 2023 saw sea ice levels in Antarctica fall to the lowest levels ever recorded, continuing the worrying trend of increased melting.

According to NASA, meltwater from Antarctica and Greenland, make up a third of the global average rise in sea levels since 1993. The consequences of this are many-fold, affecting things like the Antarctic food chain and global weather patterns.

In this episode, The Hindu takes a look at how temperatures and sea ice cover has changed over the years, and what the impacts of this are. 

Read the full story here: Antarctic sea ice cover hits record lows on many days of 2023

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

