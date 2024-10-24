Watch: Are Indian students benefitting from higher education in the U.K.?

Indians have now overtaken the Chinese to become the largest group of international students in the U.K. Last year alone, around 1,25,000 Indian students crossed borders to pursue higher education in the U.K. But, are Indians benefitting from their education in the U.K.?

Last academic year, about one-third of the universities in the U.K. ran deficits. A major reason behind the financial crisis is that there is a fee cap for local students, which has barely increased in the last decade.

While the share of foreign students grew by about 10% between 2016-17 and 2022-23, their contribution to total fees surged by over 16%. This highlights the increasing reliance of U.K. universities on foreign students and the growing financial burden placed on international students.

Data shows that students from India form the largest share of such foreigners, meaning the disproportionate financial burden on international students is largely being shouldered by Indians.

In this video, The Hindu Data Team explains the reliance of UK universities on foreign students and uses data to see if education in the U.K. is really benefitting Indians.

Production and editing: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Scripting and video support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan