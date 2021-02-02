Data

Union Budget 2021 | PM-KISAN dominates agriculture outlay, procurement concerns remain

Women farmers from Haryana arrive at the Singu border to join the ongoing protest against three farm laws brought in by the Centre, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

With the farmer protests raging in Delhi, the government has slightly increased the budget allocated for agriculture and allied activities from the previous year. In FY2021-22, the budgeted expenditure for the sector stood at ₹1,48,301 crore.

A significant portion of allocated amount went towards funding the PM-KISAN scheme. The scheme, which provides income support to farmers, has been allocated ₹65,000 crore.

Meanwhile, major Rabi crops including wheat, pulses and oilseeds reached record acreage levels, which could pose challenges for the government in procuring the harvest at the Minimum Support Price.

Share increases

The share of expenditure on agriculture and allied activities has steadily increased since FY18. In FY22, allocation to the sector accounts for nearly 4.25% of the total Budget expenditure.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Equal weightage

After being launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has dominated the budget of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry. In FY22, the share of the scheme in the Ministry's budget stood at 50%. The scheme provides income support to farming families.

image/svg+xml

Rabi issues

Major Rabi crops have recorded a significant increase in acreage this season. This has fuelled fresh concerns regarding the government’s ability to procure at the Minimum Support Price to prevent prices from crashing.

image/svg+xml

Source: Budget documents, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare

Related Topics
Union Budget
Agriculture
Comments
Related Articles

Union Budget 2021 | Firms with the highest profits paid the least effective tax in FY2019

Union Budget 2021 | While "health and wellbeing" budget records 137% rise, health outlay declines 9.5%

Data | Covishield and Covaxin currently among the cheapest COVID-19 vaccines globally

Data | A year after the first COVID-19 death in China, fatalities peak worldwide

Data | Beginner’s pluck: winning at the Gabba with the least experience

Data | MSMEs continue to be most stressed sector, urban cooperative banks at risk

Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

Data | Floods, droughts, and cyclones have become more frequent in India since 2000

Data | Chennai has the highest density of CCTV cameras in the world: report

Data | U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus spreads at least 50% faster than old variants

Data | Why did bad loans in banks reduce despite COVID-19 and economic downturn?

Data | Confidence in the economy dropped the most among salaried workers

Data | What's afoot on the COVID-19 vaccine front?

Data | Arctic sea ice extent in October 2020 was the lowest on record for any October

Data | Despite 36 all out, Adelaide Test not India's worst match by a long shot

Data | Three government surveys debunk Swachh Bharat's 100% ODF claim

Data | For every Rs 100 spent on petrol by Indians, Rs 63 goes to Centre and State as tax in Dec. 2020

Data | Share of women experiencing spousal violence almost doubles in Karnataka in four years

Data | Progress on child nutrition derailed as wasting and stunting increases in several States
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2021 8:26:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/union-budget-2021-pm-kisan-dominates-agriculture-outlay-procurement-concerns-remain/article33731878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY