Union Budget 2021 | PM-KISAN dominates agriculture outlay, procurement concerns remain

With the farmer protests raging in Delhi, the government has slightly increased the budget allocated for agriculture and allied activities from the previous year. In FY2021-22, the budgeted expenditure for the sector stood at ₹1,48,301 crore.
A significant portion of allocated amount went towards funding the PM-KISAN scheme. The scheme, which provides income support to farmers, has been allocated ₹65,000 crore.
Meanwhile, major Rabi crops including wheat, pulses and oilseeds reached record acreage levels, which could pose challenges for the government in procuring the harvest at the Minimum Support Price.
Share increases
The share of expenditure on agriculture and allied activities has steadily increased since FY18. In FY22, allocation to the sector accounts for nearly 4.25% of the total Budget expenditure.
Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode
Equal weightage
After being launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has dominated the budget of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry. In FY22, the share of the scheme in the Ministry's budget stood at 50%. The scheme provides income support to farming families.
Rabi issues
Major Rabi crops have recorded a significant increase in acreage this season. This has fuelled fresh concerns regarding the government’s ability to procure at the Minimum Support Price to prevent prices from crashing.
Source: Budget documents, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare
This story is available exclusively to The Hindu subscribers only.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath