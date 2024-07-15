Assassination attempt on Trump, political uncertainty in France, and more | The week in 5 charts

(1) Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt at his rally

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was hit in the ear, targeted in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. A panic was set off as a bloodied Trump was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried into his vehicle. A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other people were critically wounded.

Also Read | Trump rally shooting LIVE updates

The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety.

President Joe Biden, who is set to face Trump in November’s deeply polarised election, said the incident was “sick” and added that there was “no place in America for this kind of violence.”

Also Read |Trump assassination bid derails Biden’s counter-polarisation strategy

Pictured below is the layout of the campaign rally that took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, climbed up to the roof of a nearby building and shot at Mr. Trump, before being spotted by Secret Service counter snipers who fired back at him.

Read the full breakdown analysis of how the attempted assassination of Donald Trump unfolded here.

(2) France plunged into political uncertainty with no majority in Parliament

France has been at the brink of a governing paralysis since the vote on July 7, 2024, for the National Assembly, the influential lower house of parliament, resulted in a legislature split between three political groupings: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance Ensemble and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

Also Read |New Popular Front | France’s ‘republican dam’

In a development that has stunned most political observers, the NFP won the most number of seats, securing 182 seats, and defeating both Macron’s centrist alliance Ensemble (168), and the far-right National Rally, which performed way below poll predictions, mustering only 143.

Editorial |Resurgent left: On the French elections, European politics

The leftwing alliance comprised of socialists, communists, ecologists and the hard-left France Unbowed, cobbled together just weeks before France’s legislative elections, stopped the far-right juggernaut of Marine Le Pen in its tracks and emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.

With 289 needed for absolute majority in the 577-member National Assembly, and none of the three major political blocs close to this figure, France has been plunged into political uncertainty.

President Macron dissolved the country’s National Assembly and ordered fresh polls following gains France’s far-right made in the European Parliamentary elections.

France now faces the prospect of weeks of political machinations to determine who will be prime minister and lead the National Assembly. And President Macron faces the prospect of leading the country alongside a prime minister opposed to most of his domestic policies.

Also Read | Marine Le Pen’s National Rally hopes polishing its act will deliver victory

(3) June 2024 temperature is the hottest for the month

Last month was the hottest June on record, the EU’s climate change monitoring service said last Monday. This follows thirteen consecutive months where each month has recorded the hottest ever monthly average temperature since records began.

This year’s June was 0.67 degrees hotter than the June average for the period 1991 to 2000. This difference is called the anomaly. Compared to previous monthly temperature anomalies, this year’s June recorded the highest anomaly.

Also read |Sweltering heat, flash floods, ‘disappearing’ spring season — India’s weather story so far in 2024

In India, heatwaves have swept the north. Temperature in Delhi soared as power demand broke record highs. The increase in temperature in the Middle East due to the trapping effect of deserts has caused winds over the Arabian Sea to shift northward. Besides warming the Arabian Sea, these winds bring more humid air to Delhi, Earth system scientist Raghu Murtugudde told PTI.

If the this year’s trend continues, 2024 might become the hottest year on record, beating last year’s record.

(4) Assembly bypolls results 2024: INDIA bloc wins 10 of 13 seats, BJP bags 2

INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as votes were counted on July 13 for the by-elections held earlier this week on 13 seats in seven states.

In Punjab, Mohinder Bhagat of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Jalandhar West seat. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Anniyur Siva emerged victorious in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

On the four seats in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Krishna Kalyani defeated BJP’s Manas Kumar Ghosh in Raiganj, Mukut Nami Adhikari defeated BJP’s Manoj Kumar Biswas in Ranaghat Dakshin, Madhuparna Thakur defeated BJP’s Binay Kumar Biswas in Bagda, and Supti Pandey defeated BJP’s Kalyan Choubey in Maniktala.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur defeated BJP’s Hoshiyar Singh to win the Dehra assembly seat. In Nalagarh, Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa won against BJP’s K L Thakur. The BJP won the Hamirpur seat with its candidate Ashish Sharma polling 27,041 votes against Congress’s Pushpinder Verma 25,470 votes.

In Uttarakhand, the Congress’s candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls -- Lakhapat Singh Butola and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin -- won their seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Kamslesh Pratap Shah won the Amarwara assembly seat, while in Bihar, Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat.

(5) In 2024, 557 farmers have died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Amravati division

As many as 557 farmers have died by suicide in five districts under the Amravati administrative division of Maharashtra between January and June this year, an official report said. The five districts in the division are Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal.

A report prepared by the Amravati divisional commissionerate said 557 farmers ended their lives in the division from January to June this year. The highest number of 170 suicides were recorded in Amravati district, followed by 150 in Yavatmal, 111 in Buldhana, 92 in Akola and 34 in Washim.

The Government has assisted families of the deceased in 53 cases, while 284 are pending for inquiry, the report said.