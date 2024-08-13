Priyanka Jarkiholi, a tribal woman, made history in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Not only did she win as a Congress candidate from the unreserved Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat in the Belgavi district in Karnataka, but she also became one of the youngest parliamentarians in India. She secured 51.2% of the votes, defeating the incumbent MP and BJP candidate, Annasaheb Jolle by a margin of a little more than seven per cent votes (Actual vote count).

Chikkodi is a non-reserved seat with a tribal population of only five per cent, about 15% Dalit population, and nearly 10% Muslim voters. The constituency has a large proportion of OBC and upper caste voters. In a constituency with such demographics, securing 51% votes for a candidate from a tribal community especially — a woman — against a candidate from the dominant Lingayat community is a remarkable achievement. The votes polled by Ms. Jarkiholi indicate that she garnered significant support from a broad cross-section of communities, not just the Adivasi community.

Several prominent tribal leaders were elected to the 18th Lok Sabha, including Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor from Dahod in Gujarat, Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava, from Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, Faggan Singh Kulaste from Mandla Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Jual Oram from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat in Odisha and Murari Lal Meena from Dausa Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan. These MPs, representing various States and parties, were elected from ST reserved constituencies. Against this backdrop, it is important to analyse the tribal factor in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Did the tribal vote overwhelmingly in favour of one party, or was it more fragmented across different parties?

Table 1 shows the performance of different parties in ST reserved constituencies.

Out of 47 Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals, the BJP won 25 seats, six seats less compared to 2019. Its vote share remained more or less the same, i.e. 42.6% in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Congress gained both in terms of votes and seats compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress polled 30.1% votes in 2024, nearly 1.5 points higher compared to its vote share in 2019. Compared to its tally of four ST reserved seats in 2019, the Congress won 12 ST reserved seats in 2024. These gains came at the expense of the BJP, which lost six seats, and other regional parties which altogether lost five of the ST reserved seats.

The Congress indeed made gains among ST reserved seats both in terms of seats and votes, but these gains were not uniform across all States. In some States, the Congress received more votes amongst tribal voters compared to its rivals, but in others, it was less popular among tribal voters.

Table 2 shows how tribal voters voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Findings from the post-poll Survey conducted by CSDS-Lokniti indicate, that tribal votes were largely in favour of the Congress in States like J&K, Goa, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. In several States, tribal votes were evenly split between the Congress and the BJP. For example, in Gujarat, both parties received 49% of the tribal votes, and the same was the case in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. However, in States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the tribal vote was tilted in favour of the BJP, and, in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, there was significant support for the BJP amongst the tribal voters.

Source: Election Commission, CSDS Lok Niti

Sanjay Kumar is Professor and co-director, CSDS-Lokniti

