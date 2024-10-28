Cyclone Dana, India and China end border standoff, Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as CJI, and more: The week in 5 charts

(1) Cyclone Dana brings rain to Odisha, Bengal

Severe cyclonic storm Dana spared Odisha on Friday (October 25, 2024), crossing the coast in Kendrapara district with a much-weakened intensity. The destruction was significantly less than feared.

In West Bengal, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Kolkata and the adjoining southern districts. Four people killed in West Bengal in related incidents.

According to India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm crossed Habalikhati Nature Camp in Kendrapara district with wind speeds of 100 km to 110 km per hour between 1.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. on Friday (October 25, 2024). It weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha. The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone was about 80-90 km per hour.

The cyclone caused heavy rainfall measuring 16 cm near Chandbali of Bhadrak and Rajkanika of Kendrapara. The storm surge was about 1 to 2 metres high above the astronomical tide near low-lying areas of Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara district.

Apart from incidents of uprooting of trees and minor damage to power infrastructure, there was no major destruction reported. Crop damage was observed to be less than anticipated.

“We have achieved our objective of ensuring ‘zero casualty’ during the disaster. We are completely successful in tackling cyclone Dana,” said Chief Minister Mohan Majhi after reviewing post-landfall situation.

(2) Reached agreement with China on LAC patrolling: India

India and China have reached an agreement on the “patrolling arrangements” and the resolution of the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the government announced on Monday, in a breakthrough that officials told The Hindu include the remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang.

The announcement by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri came during a media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for the BRICS summit on Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2024).

China also confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. “Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades

(3) Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as CJI on Nov. 11

The Union government on Thursday (October 24, 2024) notified the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India with effect from November 11.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 11, 2024,” the Department of Justice notification read.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is scheduled to retire on November 10, had recommended Justice Khanna as his successor in office, on October 17.

(4) Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’

As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of Stage-2 emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the city’s air pollution.

Delhi’s air quality was ‘very poor’ most days since Oct. 21, 2024, as calm winds prevented dispersion of pollutants. Some areas in the national capital recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356 at 4 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 27, 2024) as against 255 on Saturday (October 26, 2024), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Data from 37 of the city’s 40 monitoring stations was shared by the CPCB. It showed that three stations - Bawana, Burari and Jahangirpuri - recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The air quality was also ‘very poor’ in Delhi’s neighbouring areas such as Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Noida, and ‘poor’ in Faridabad and Gurugram.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter, air quality is categorised into four stages: Stage I - Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II - Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III - Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

The prominent pollutants in Delhi on Sunday (October 27, 2024) were PM10 and PM2.5, according to the CPCB. The PM2.5 level was recorded at 110.6 micrograms per cubic metre at 5 p.m., the data showed. PM2.5 is fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems.

(5) Israel attacks Hezbollah-linked finance group

Israel has carried out air strikes on a Lebanese financial institution linked to Hezbollah as it expanded the scope of its attacks in Lebanon. Israeli strikes hit al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in the cities of Nabatieh and Tyre overnight, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on Monday (Oct. 21, 2024).

Israeli officials portrayed the strikes, which were carried out late Sunday, as a blow to the group’s economic infrastructure.

Founded in 1983, Al-Qard Al-Hassan describes itself as a charitable organisation which provides loans to people according to Islamic principles that forbid interest. It has more than 30 branches, most of them located in predominantly Shi’ite Muslim areas of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley. It operates under a licence granted by the Lebanese government.