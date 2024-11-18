(1) Wholesale price inflation hardens to 2.4% in October

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices hardened from 1.84% in September to 2.4% in October, led by a well over two-year high spike in food prices to 11.6% from 9.5% in the previous month, as per the data released on Thursday (November 14, 2024). Vegetable prices soared over 63%, compared with the 14-month peak inflation of about 49% recorded in September. Potato prices rose 78.7%, up from 78.1% in September, while onion inflation halved from 78.8% to 39.25% in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wholesale Food Index jumped 3% on a month-on-month basis. The Commerce and Industry Ministry attributed the rise in wholesale price inflation to an increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery & equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers.

(2) Donald Trump Cabinet: From vaccine sceptic to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Elon Musk

After being elected as the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

President-elect Mr. Trump has turned to a head-spinning mix of candidates, many of whom are his personal friends. Others are familiar faces on Fox News Channel or other conservative outlets. Some have extensive experience in the areas they’ve been chosen to lead, while others have seemingly none. Some seem chosen to shock and awe, some to reassure, and others to unleash chaos.

(3) President Anura’s ruling coalition wins big in Sri Lanka’s elections

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake ruling alliance secured a landslide win in Sri Lanka’s November 14 general elections, shattering records of strong governments of the past and making history in the island’s ethnic minorities-dominated north, east, and hill country.

The National People’s Power (NPP) won a total of 159 seats in the 225-member House, securing over two-thirds majority, official results declared on Friday showed. The Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB or United People’s Force) followed, with just 40 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would be the first instance of a political party garnering a two-thirds majority in Parliament under Sri Lanka’s proportional representation system, observed senior lawyer Saliya Peiris in a social media post. “The result will also pave the way for the NPP government to quickly honour its promise to abolish the Executive Presidency,” he said. While the landslide win is a testament “that most people are happy with the direction of the country since the election of President Dissanayake”, the NPP must resist the temptation to enact laws that will erode democratic rights and freedoms, Mr. Peiris cautioned, while managing “extraordinary expectations” of the electorate on political and economic fronts.

(4) First phase of polling ends in Jharkhand with 64.86% turnout

Polling for 43 Assembly constituencies in phase-I of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), with an impressive turnout of voters at 64.86%, surpassing the 63.9% voting in these 43 ACs in 2019 Assembly Elections.

The Kharsawan Assembly seat received the maximum polling of 77.32% followed by Baharagora— 76.15 % and Lohardaga— 73.21%. Ranchi witnessed the lowest polling with just 51.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Budha Pahad area in Garhwa district, once considered a stronghold of extremists, long queues, and peaceful polling was held at Hesatu Polling station. For the first time, this polling station was set up in the Budha Pahad area for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, allowing residents to vote in their own village.

There were a total 683 candidates whose fate has been sealed in the EVM.

(5) Stricter anti-pollution curbs in Delhi as air quality plummets

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 15, 2024, imposed a complete ban on construction activities and prohibited the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and adjoining districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).

ADVERTISEMENT

The measures are part of the prohibitions clamped under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency steps taken to reduce air pollution.

This comes after IQAir (a Swiss air quality technology company) placed Delhi at the top of the world’s ‘most polluted’ major cities list while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ranked the national capital as the city with the worst quality air in the country.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) serves as a structured approach to address air pollution issues in the Delhi-NCR area according to the severity of the situation. The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.