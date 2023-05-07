May 07, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

(1) Manipur violence

Violence broke out in Manipur after a march organised in protest against the Meitei community getting the Scheduled Tribe status. Hundreds of houses, churches, temples, and vehicles were either vandalised or set ablaze across five districts: Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal.

Manipur’s history of ethnic conflict is rooted in the State’s geography. It is split into the hills and the valley. The valley, which comprises about 10% of Manipur’s landmass, is dominated by the non-tribal Meitei who account for more than 64% of the population of the State and yields 40 of the State’s 60 MLAs. The hills comprising 90% of the geographical area are inhabited by more than 35% recognised tribes but send only 20 MLAs to the Assembly. This hill-valley identity divide is one of the reasons for Manipur’s violence.

Also read |Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?

With regards to the Meitis getting the ST status, the tribal groups say the Meiteis have a demographic and political advantage besides being more advanced than them academically and in other aspects. They feel the ST status to the Meiteis would lead to loss of job opportunities and allow them to acquire land in the hills and push the tribals out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time ethnic conflict has broken out in the State. In 2015, three contentious Bills were passed - Protection of Manipur Peoples Bill, 2015, the Manipur Land Revenue & land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015 and the Manipur Shop & Establishment (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015. Violent protests broke out soon after. Tribal student groups claimed the amendment Bills would facilitate buying of land by migrant workers in the State.

Also read | Manipur on the brink

In 2016, the Sadar Hills district was created out of the Senapati district, which is a predominantly Naga territory. This sparked fears of the government “appropriating” Naga villages.

On Wednesday, a shoot-on-sight order was authorized for “extreme cases.” Internet services were suspended for five days. The graphic below shows internet shutdowns from 2012. Among northeastern States, 10 internet shutdowns were imposed in Manipur, second to the 16 shutdowns imposed in Meghalaya. Mizoram is the only State where no shutdown has been imposed.

(2) State of press freedom in India

In the 2023 edition of the World Press Freedom Index, released annually by the Reporters Without Borders, India has slipped 11 places to the 161st rank out of 180 countries – ranking below countries such as Somalia (141), Pakistan (150), and Afghanistan (152).

Also read | India’s position on the World Press Freedom Index

Reporters Without Borders or Reporters Sans Frontiers (in French) is a global media watchdog headquartered in Paris, France, and it publishes a yearly report on press freedom in countries across the world. It evaluates press freedom in countries on the basis of five indicators – political, economic, legislative, social and security.

The situation in India has deteriorated on all five indicators when compared to last year, the report said. The sharpest decline was of 24 places on the political indicator (145th to 169th) and legislative indicator (120th to 144th). Overall, India’s press freedom score fell from 41 in 2022 to 36.62 this year, according to the report. It recorded that one journalist has been killed in India since January and 10 are under detention.

“The situation has gone from ‘problematic’ to ‘very bad’ in three other countries: Tajikistan (down 1 at 153rd), India (down 11 at 161st) and Turkey (down 16 at 165th),” said the report released on Wednesday. The index also states in 2023 that “the environment for journalism is ‘bad’ in seven out of ten countries, and satisfactory in only three out of ten.”

Also read | World Press Freedom Day | Op-eds and Editorials

Norway, Ireland and Denmark occupied the top three positions in press freedom, while Vietnam, China and North Korea constituted the bottom three. Among its neighbours, India is ranked below Pakistan (150th), Afghanistan (152nd), Sri Lanka (135th) and Nepal (95th). It fares better than Bangladesh (163rd) and China (179th).

It also highlighted concerns of propaganda fake news, further heightened given the rise of artificial intelligence technology. Programmes like Midjourney, which can create lifelike images based on a simple text prompt, were mentioned in this context.

Also read |Data | State of press freedom in India

In March this year, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the Indian government “does not subscribe to its views and country rankings”, and does not agree to the conclusions drawn by the organisation.

(3) Charles III crowned King at the first U.K. coronation in 70 years

King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms amid spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey in London in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby crowned King Charles by placing the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on the monarch’s head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

After a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Welby also crowned Charles’s wife, Queen Camilla, 75.

Also Read |All you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III | In graphics

Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-member congregation, which included foreign royalty and political leaders. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr. Sudeep Dhankhar represented India at the historic crowning ceremony of King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made history as the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London.

Trumpet fanfares sounded along with gun salutes across Britain and beyond. Returning to Buckingham Palace in the day’s second horse-drawn parade, the royal family appeared on the balcony to applause and more chants of approbation from tens of thousands of well-wishers braving a spring downpour.

Also Read | King Charles III’s coronation ceremony live updates | Charles III crowned King at first U.K. coronation in 70 years

(4) Go First files for bankruptcy

Low-cost carrier Go First has filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal and suspended its flight operations over mounting losses, which it has attributed to delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney engines, resulting in the grounding of half its fleet of aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has served a show cause notice to the airline for the sudden cancellation of flights without sharing prior information with it, and has also asked it to submit its plan of action for the resumption of flights. In a statement, the airline said that once the NCLT admitted its plea, the court would appoint an Insolvency resolution professional who would take over Go First’s operations.

“The grounding of close to 50% of its A320neo fleet due to the serial failure of Pratt & Whitney’s engines, while it continued to incur 100% of its operational costs, has set GO FIRST back by ₹10,800 crore in lost revenues and additional expenses. Moreover, GO FIRST has paid ₹5,657 crore to lessors in the last two years of which approximately ₹1,600 crore was paid towards lease rent for non-operational grounded aircraft,” the airline’s statement said. It added that the grounding of its aircraft, which started in 2019, grew from 7% of its fleet to 31% by December 2020, and to 50% by December 2022.

The graphic below showcases the airlines that are no longer in operation in India.

(5) Wrestlers’ protest | Two committees formed to discuss way ahead

Top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the sacking of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief and his arrest because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

After stepping in to prompt the Delhi Police to register two FIRs on sexual harassment complaints against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Supreme Court on May 4 signed out of the case even as the police promised a “completely independent and impartial” investigation by a team led by a senior woman IPS officer.

The protesting wrestlers seem to have come to terms with the initial setback and decided to move ahead in a more organised way.

The wrestlers had on Friday formed two committees to advice them on the future course of action in their fight against Brij Bhushan.

“We have formed two committees to discuss the way forward. The first comprises 31 people from all organisations who are supporting us including the khap panchayats, farmer organisations, labour groups and student and women groups. The other is of nine which will decide on wrestling matters but none of the wrestlers sitting here are part of either.” Bajrang Punia told media persons.

The protest is likely to intensify on Sunday with several khaps announcing they would gather at Jantar Mantar and hold a panchayat. The protesting wrestlers are hoping that the khap mahapanchayat will be of huge success and will help in getting more support for them in their fight against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read | Wrestlers protest | Endurance athletes