The week in 5 charts | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, India’s GDP increases in Q2, Unemployment rate dips, and more

December 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

(1) After 17-days, trapped workers rescued from the Uttarkashi tunnel

On November 12, when portions of the Silkyara-Dandalgaon under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway collapsed, 41 workers were trapped with no way out. On November 28, in what is being dubbed India’s one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations, the 41 workers were rescued and brought out of the tunnel.

Rat-hole miners, in coordination with the Army, had managed to manually dig through 55 metres of debris horizontally. Just another two metres was left to reach the trapped workers then. At around 7.30 p.m., the State government made the announcement that the first worker was being brought out of the tunnel. Within a little over an hour, all 41 men were rescued.

The workers, who were garlanded, then got into the waiting ambulances, which took them to a temporary healthcare centre set up for them in Chilyanisaur, around 26 km from the tunnel. Prior to that, a team of doctors conducted their preliminary examination. An overview of the daily events over the 17 days, where a mix of breakthroughs and setbacks made it a long wait for the trapped workers to be eventually rescued.

(2) GDP surges 7.6% in Q2, goes past RBI forecast

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a higher-than-expected 7.6% in the July to September 2023 quarter, as per initial estimates from the National Statistical Office.

The first half of 2023-24 has thus provisionally recorded a 7.7% growth in GDP, with the GVA rising 7.6%, led by a 10.5% growth in construction and 9.3% uptick in manufacturing. While growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the year, economists expect the strong first half numbers to lift the full year performance by 0.1% to 0.2% over current projections.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government expect GDP to grow 6.5% this year. “Considering that the RBI expects Q3 and Q4 GDP growth at 6% and 5.7%, respectively, the annual growth is estimated at 6.7%,” said EY India chief policy adviser D.K. Srivastava, who attributed the buoyant first half growth “largely” to government spends dominated by front-loaded capex.

(3) Unemployment rate in urban areas drops

The unemployment rate in urban areas of the country decreased from 7.2% in July-September, 2022 to 6.6% in July–September 2023 according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The survey for the period July-September, 2023 was released on Wednesday by the Union Labour Ministry. The chart below displays the unemployment rate in urban areas for those aged 15 and above.

The unemployment rate is the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force according to the PLFS. For persons of age 15 years and above, the unemployment rate was 6.6% while it was 6% for male category. For the female category, it decreased from 9.4% in July–September last year to 8.6% in this year for the same quarter. In the previous quarter this year too, it was 6.6% for persons of all age groups.

(4) Soumya Vishwanathan murder: 4 convicts given life terms

A Delhi court on November 25 sentenced four men to life imprisonment for killing 25-year-old TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008. The court also awarded a fifth person three years in jail for receiving the stolen property of the deceased.

Vishwanathan was shot dead in the wee hours of September 30, 2008 when she was returning home from her office in car on Nelson Mandela Marg here. Police had claimed that the motive behind her killing was robbery as some of her belongings had been missing.

Also read | ‘The justice system punishes us instead of those who killed her,’ says Soumya Vishwanathan’s parents

The court sentenced Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹1.25 lakh on each of them. It sentenced the fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of ₹7.25 lakh. The court noted that Sethi had already undergone more than 14 years of imprisonment.

While announcing the quantum of punishment, the court said the offence does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases. So request for death penalty is refused, the court further said. The court ordered that of the total fine amount imposed on the convicts, ₹12 lakh will be paid to the victim’s family.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while returning home from work in her car around 3.30 a.m. at Nelson Mandela Marg. Police had claimed that the motive behind her killing was robbery as some of her belongings were found missing from the spot.

With no breakthrough for initial months, the police, in March 2009, during the investigation into the murder of BPO employee Jigisha Ghosh, interrogated the three accused and one among them later confessed to having been involved in the murder of Soumya as well. The five accused were arrested for killing both Soumya and Ghosh and are in judicial custody since 2009.

(5) One of world’s largest icebergs drifting beyond Antarctic waters

One of the world’s largest icebergs is drifting beyond Antarctic waters, after being grounded for more than three decades, according to the British Antarctic Survey. At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City and more than twice the size of Greater London.

Since calving off West Antarctica’s Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.

Not anymore. Andrew Fleming, a remote sensing expert from the British Antarctic Survey, told the BBC on November 24 that the iceberg has been drifting for the past year and now appears to be picking up speed.

Recent satellite images reveal that the berg, weighing nearly a trillion metric tonnes, is now drifting quickly past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents.

As it gains steam, the colossal berg will likely be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will funnel it toward the Southern Ocean on a path known as “iceberg alley” where others of its kind can be found bobbing in dark waters.

It’s possible A23a could again become grounded at South Georgia island. That would pose a problem for Antarctica’s wildlife. Millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds breed on the island and forage in the surrounding waters. Behemoth A23a could cut off such access.

In 2020, another giant iceberg, A68, stirred fears that it would collide with South Georgia, crushing marine life on the sea floor and cutting off food access. Such a catastrophe was ultimately averted when the iceberg broke up into smaller chunks — a possible end game for A23a as well.

It’s rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely. “Over time it’s probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that’s allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents,” said Marsh. A23a is also among the world’s oldest icebergs.