The week in 5 charts | U.S. Supreme Court affirmative action ruling, HDFC Bank merger, France unrest, and more

(1) U.S. Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

The United States Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity.

President Joe Biden said he disagreed with the decision and asked the Education Department to explore policies that could help colleges build diverse student bodies. He also pushed against policies like legacy preferences — admissions boosts given to the children of alumni — that tend to help white, wealthy students.

Nine States already have banned affirmative action, starting with California in 1996 and, most recently, Idaho in 2020.

The decision on Thursday will force elite colleges and universities to revamp their policies and search for new ways to ensure diversity in their student populations. Many schools have said other measures would not be as effective, resulting in fewer minority students on campuses.

(2) HDFC Bank completes merger formalities

The reverse merger of the housing finance major HDFC with its banking subsidiary HDFC Bank has become effective on July 1. The rebranding was being done since early morning on July 1. As a result of the merger becoming effective, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings have been amalgamated with and into HDFC Limited, and have stood dissolved without being wound up, without any further act or deed, on July 1, 2023.

The subsidies of HDFC Limited, including HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited and HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited, have become subsidiaries of HDFC Bank with effect from July 01, 2023.

With the merger HDFC Bank has become co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, a mutual fund registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, in place of HDFC Limited with effect from July 1, 2023. Starting July 1, the offices of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings and HDFC Limited have stood vacated.

The merger of HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp. form a lender that will rank fourth in the equity market capitalisation at global level. The mega-bank will be just behind JPMorgan Chase & Co., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of America Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(3) Unrest in France after teen’s death

Protests broke out across France after a 17-year-old was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday. In French Guiana, an overseas territory, a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet.

The U.N. rights office said on June 30 that the killing of the teen of North African descent was “a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement”, a charge rejected by France as “totally unfounded”. This is not the first time France is seeing such a protest. In 2005, after two teens died by electrocution while fleeing from the police, the country saw widespread rioting.

That was 18 years ago, but France has seen no shortage of mass protests in past few years either. People have protested against other government decisions. This week’s protests comes as the latest addition to the list.

This time, while the trigger had been Nahel’s shooting, the unrest is seen as a spillover of people’s anger about inequality. The shooting of the teenager, caught on video, has reignited longstanding complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism.

The series of protests have upset Emmanuel Macron’s bid for another term. Besides, France is set to host the Olympics next year. In that context, widespread and violent rioting deals a blow to the country’s global image.

(4) Heavy rains, flash floods, landslides left over 300 people stranded

On Monday (June 26), hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said. The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch was badly affected, they said.

A total of 301 roads were closed in the State following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers were disrupted.

Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters were stranded since Sunday evening. “It is a nightmarish experience as we have been stuck here since yesterday evening. There are limited hotels and other accommodations available nearby,” said Mohit, a tourist from Chandigarh. There were over two km of jam on both the sides even though the police and administration had stopped traffic at several points on the stretch as the road was blocked, he added.

On Sunday (June 25), flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and Hamirpur districts and heavy rains in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu killed two people, damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock.

The map of Himachal Pradesh presented below showcases the rainfall experienced - as a percentage difference from the average rainfall - by the districts on Monday. Mandi experienced around 250% more rainfall than the expected average. Districts of Lahaul, Chamba, Kullu, and Kangra experienced over twice as much as the expected rainfall.

(5) Governor R.N. Ravi issues and withdraws dismissal order for Minister Senthilbalaji

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi issued a dismissal order with immediate effect to remove arrested Minister Senthilbalaji from office. However, he soon withdrew that order, saying he would consult the Attorney General first.

It was an action without precedent. The Governor does not have constitutional powers to unilaterally order the dismissal of ministers, even if they come under serious charges such as money laundering like in the case of Senthilbalaji.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came down heavily on the Governor’s move. “We will face this legally,” he said. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu against the backdrop of his face-off with the Governor over the latter unilaterally ‘dismissing’ (since kept in abeyance) V. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet, Mr. Stalin accused Mr. Ravi of targeting the Minister in the same manner as that of the BJP.

He strongly defended retaining Mr. Senthilbalaji as Minister without portfolio despite his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. Citing the pendency of cases against some Union Ministers, Mr. Stalin said: “Moral ground cannot be a one-way route. I have taken a correct stand after the BJP converted the ED as its branch to settle scores with its political enemies.”

This tirade was far from new, and so is the Centre-State bitterness attached to relations with the Governor. Governors in Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, West Bengal, and Jharkhand have come into conflict with the State government over various issues. Tamil Nadu is no exception. The Governor’s relationship with the State has been rocky in the past few years, with some disagreements or the other cropping up.

Over the decades, the overreach of Governors has become a serious question in Centre-State relations and democracy in general. The dominance of the BJP at the Centre since 2014 has added fresh tensions with the States. The BJP has a vision of national unity that causes anxiety among regional interest groups.

